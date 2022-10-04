Korg’s flexible SQ-64 sequencer is currently on sale for just $199.99 in the US

After letting US users have the Opsix synth for just $330 a couple of months ago , Korg is offering another great deal to US producers and musicians via its Reverb shop - this time on the SQ-64 sequencer.

Regularly retailing for $329, this is currently on sale for just $199.99 - a saving of almost 40%.

(opens in new tab) Korg SQ-64 at Reverb US: $329 $199.99 (opens in new tab)

Save almost 40% on this powerful polyphonic step sequencer, which could become the centrepiece of your studio.

The SQ-64 is a 4 x 64 polyphonic step sequencer. There are three melody tracks, each of which offers dedicated Pitch, Mod and Gate CV outputs or up to eight voices of polyphony when connected via MIDI (one Input and two Outputs).

On top of this, there’s a Drum/Sub track with 16 trigger outputs - eight CV gates and eight over MIDI - giving you 16 monophonic voices. Korg’s Audio Sync technology, which offers pulse-based clocking to many of its instruments, is also supported.

When it comes to the actual sequencing, you have deep randomisation options. You can vary the next step from four possibilities within your sequence, and randomise an entire sequence or just the first step. You can also reverse the sequencer play order.

Further variation can be introduced by morphing control voltages, and there’s also an arpeggiator.

There’s plenty of visual feedback, too: each of the 64 matrixed backlit step pads has graduated LEDs to indicate control level, and there’s an OLED screen so you can see what’s going on at any given time. You can also use the pads as a keyboard and play and record in real-time.

The SQ-64 has 64 project memories, with a project comprising those three melody tracks and a Drum/Sub track. A project can have 16 patterns, with each of these having up to 64 steps.

In our review of the SQ-64, we called it “an intuitive and very musical bit of gear and that should stand the test of time,” and at just $200, it could be a very good investment indeed.

Be quick, though - the previous Reverb warehouse deal on the Opsix sold out quickly, so this one might not be around for long.