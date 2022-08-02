Korg’s opsix synth is currently available for just $330, but only if you live in the US

We’d hesitate to say that the analogue revival is over, but there’s definitely been a subtle shift back towards digital synth hardware over the past couple of years, as Korg’s FM-flavoured opsix ably demonstrates.

Released in 2020, this is a six-operator instrument in the vein of Yamaha’s DX7, but is far more fun and accessible than its ‘80s forebear. It comes with a 37-note keyboard and a clean, intuitive interface.

At its launch price of $799, the opsix was never exorbitant, but right now, US users can grab one for the frankly bonkers price of just $330. That’s a saving of almost 60%.

T (opens in new tab) his offer is only available via Korg USA’s Warehouse outlet on Reverb (opens in new tab). At the time of writing there are more than 1,000 units still for sale, though, so you should be able to secure one if you head over there now.

It’s worth reiterating that this deal is available to US residents only - there’s no shipping available beyond US borders - but if you do take advantage of it, you’ll be grabbing yourself a proper bargain.