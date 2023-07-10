Korg releases Gadget VR, a virtual reality music studio for Meta Quest headsets

First mooted back in 2021, Korg’s Gadget VR - a virtual reality version of its mobile music-making app - has now been released.

Based on the Nintendo Switch version of the software, Gadget VR arranges your virtual studio’s devices in a 360 degree configuration all around you. It includes six instruments from the Gadget roster: the London PCM drum module; the Miami Monophonic synth; the Kiev spatial digital synth; the Chiang Mai phase modulation synth; the Kingston chip synth; and the Warszawa wavetable synth.

The UIs of these have been adapted so that all knobs and sliders are displayed on the panels, ready to be ‘touched’.

Gadget VR also takes advantage of your compatible headset’s motion controller, while the mirroring feature means that an audience can watch you perform your music on a big screen, should they wish to. The software was developed in Epic Games’ Unreal Engine by Detune.

You’ll need a Meta Quest 2/Pro headset in order to run Gadget VR, and it’s available now from the Steam and Meta Quest stores priced at $30/£25. Find out more on the Korg website.