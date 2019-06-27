Issue 346 of Future Music is on sale now

Compared to, say, beat programming or crafting a bassline, talking about automation can feel a little dry. On the surface, it’s not the most creative aspect of music making – more akin to booting up a spreadsheet and doing your accounts than writing music. Surely it’s something you could just skip altogether?
In reality though, automation is where things get really interesting – the process that turns a basic demo into a fully-realised composition. Whether it’s subtle volume tweaks, effects movement or changes in the tone of your instrument, automation adds those subtle timbral shifts that make your tracks feel dynamic and fully realised.
It doesn’t have to be a case of clicking with a mouse either – map parameters to the nearest MIDI controller and get hands on. It’s time to reignite your love of automation!
Interviews
Kevin Saunderson/Inner City – The Detroit techno pioneer behind Inner City is back – and this time, son Dantiez is helping keep the family business alive
Brandt Brauer Frick – The (semi) techless technoers talk new LP Echo
Jordan Rakei – The London-based New Zealander talks songwriting and production
The Track: Ambassadeurs – Mastering engineer and producer Mark Dobson talks us through a cut from his new album, offering a plethora of masterful production tips along the way
Classic Album – Rave icon Adamski revisits his iconic, Seal-featuring second album
Technique
Automate Everything! – Learn to use automation in all-new ways – from the tried and tested to the unexpected
Producer’s Guide – Recreate classic tape effects in your DAW
Explainer – Everything you need to know about formants and formant shifting
Modular Monthly – We explore utilities with the Pittsburgh Lifeforms Mod Tools
Reviews
Elektron Model:Samples
Analogue Solutions Impulse Command
Arturia V Collection 7
Roundup: Kick Creation Tools
2hp Vowel
JZ Microphones Vintage V67
BL One Series
And more!
