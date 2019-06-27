Issue 346 of Future Music is on sale now

Compared to, say, beat programming or crafting a bassline, talking about automation can feel a little dry. On the surface, it’s not the most creative aspect of music making – more akin to booting up a spreadsheet and doing your accounts than writing music. Surely it’s something you could just skip altogether?

In reality though, automation is where things get really interesting – the process that turns a basic demo into a fully-realised composition. Whether it’s subtle volume tweaks, effects movement or changes in the tone of your instrument, automation adds those subtle timbral shifts that make your tracks feel dynamic and fully realised.

It doesn’t have to be a case of clicking with a mouse either – map parameters to the nearest MIDI controller and get hands on. It’s time to reignite your love of automation!

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue's video and sample content from filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

Buy this issue now via:

Apple Newsstand (iPhone/iPad/iPod touch)

Google Play (Android/Chrome for PC/Mac)

Zinio (PC/Mac/Android/iOS)

In Print: Find FM on your local news stand or order your copy direct from us!

All print and digital copies include access to 12GB+ of exclusive samples, videos, audio demos and more! Register your issue at: http://filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

(Image credit: Future)

Interviews

Kevin Saunderson/Inner City – The Detroit techno pioneer behind Inner City is back – and this time, son Dantiez is helping keep the family business alive

Brandt Brauer Frick – The (semi) techless technoers talk new LP Echo

Jordan Rakei – The London-based New Zealander talks songwriting and production

The Track: Ambassadeurs – Mastering engineer and producer Mark Dobson talks us through a cut from his new album, offering a plethora of masterful production tips along the way

Classic Album – Rave icon Adamski revisits his iconic, Seal-featuring second album

Technique

Automate Everything! – Learn to use automation in all-new ways – from the tried and tested to the unexpected

Producer’s Guide – Recreate classic tape effects in your DAW

Explainer – Everything you need to know about formants and formant shifting

Modular Monthly – We explore utilities with the Pittsburgh Lifeforms Mod Tools

Reviews

Elektron Model:Samples

Analogue Solutions Impulse Command

Arturia V Collection 7

Roundup: Kick Creation Tools

2hp Vowel

JZ Microphones Vintage V67

BL One Series

And more!

Samples

Raw Materials – For our latest found sound collection we’re going elemental, with a bundle of raw wood, plastic, fabric and paper recordings

Formant Filters – We take a host of synth, drum and FX sources and get creative with formant filtering to create a pack of ear-catching loops and multis

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 12GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!