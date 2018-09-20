Issue 337 of Future Music is on sale now

The beauty of semi-modular synths is their ability to straddle the divide between accessibility and complexity. With a pre-routed, subtractive synth engine, anybody can create and edit sounds with ease, but the addition of a patchbay opens up the road to more complex, creative and weirder sound design tricks.

Why not modulate the filter cutoff with an audio rate oscillator? Randomise elements with a little sample and hold? Link up an external instrument as an additional sound source...? The world is your (semi-)oyster.

In this issue’s cover feature, we’re delving into semi-modulars in both hardware and plugin form, to help you get more creative and design bigger, better sounds.

Interviews

Maribou State – UK electronic duo show off their impressive live rig and tell us about new album Kingdoms In Colour

Danny Byrd – The UK drum & bass king shows us around his central Bath studio

Thomas Dolby – The new wave icon tells us about his latest tour and the cutting edge technology that brought it about

The Track: OC & Verde – Ben O’Connor and Jon Verde discuss their latest track, Indica

Classic Album – UK reggae legends Steel Pulse talk us through Handsworth Revolution

Technique

Semi-Modular Masterclass – A guide to mastering semi-modular sound design, with hardware and plugin guides and essential techniques explained

Producer’s Guide – All the knowledge you need to start working to picture

Modular Monthly – Creating patterns with the Abstract Data ADE-33 Event Boss

Toolkit – Crafting classic sounds with software samplers

Reviews

Dreadbox & Polyend Medusa

Analogue Solutions Generator

Roland System 500

Yamaha MODX

iZotope RX7

And more...

