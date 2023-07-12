Is Amazon Prime Day a good time to grab a MacBook Pro deal? These chunky discounts say yes

Apple’s MacBook Pro is undoubtedly one of the best music-making laptops you can buy right now, but if you were thinking of waiting for the Black Friday music deals to land before making a purchase, we have news that might make you pull the trigger sooner - way sooner, in fact!

Today is the second day of Amazon's two-day Prime event, which sees the prices of everything from electric guitars to air fryers getting slashed left, right and centre - and of course, that includes the legendary MacBook Pro.

Right now you can bag the MacBook Pro 14" (M2 Pro/512GB) for only $1,899, saving yourself a healthy $100. This model is one of our favourites for music production, and you can read more about why we love it so much in our 4.5-star MacBook Pro M2 review. There's also a sizable discount to be had on the MacBook Pro 16" (M2 Pro/512GB), which is down to a respectable $2,299 - saving you a cool $200!

If you're in the UK, you can still get in on the Prime Day action, as the MacBook Pro 13 (M2) is down to only £1,199 from £1,349 and you can save a mega £169.03 off the 14-inch version of the MacBook Pro at Very.

So, if you’re looking for a snazzy new laptop that’ll comfortably run the latest DAWs and plugins (or be powerful enough to edit your latest guitar vlog or tour diary), check these latest offers below and be sure to visit our Prime Day music deals page for more amazing offers.

US MacBook deals

MacBook Pro 14" (M2 Pro/512GB): $1,999 , now $1,899

There's currently $100 off this stock limited 14-inch MacBook Pro. It comes packing the new M2 Pro Silicon CPU which will keep you ahead of the performance game for along time. You can read more in our 4.5 star MacBook Pro M2 review. With battery life sitting at over 14 hours, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD on-board this is a machine you won't be upgrading for a while.

MacBook Pro 16" (M2 Pro/512GB): $2,499 , now $2,299

If you own an older MacBook Pro and need a powerful new do-it-all music-making machine, this should be at the top of your list. It features a stunning 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display (3456 x 2234), M2 Pro 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

MacBook Pro 13" (M1/256GB): $999 , now $749.99

Looking for a MacBook under $1,000? Well, you're in luck. Okay, this 2020 model may not be as powerful as the others here, but it's more than capable of some serious music-making. Featuring the M1 chip and 8-core CPU, this is a steal at $749.99.

UK MacBook deals

MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): £1,349 , now £1,199

This 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop is ideal for music production on the move with its 13.3-inch Retina display, 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. Save 11% off the price at Amazon.

MacBook Pro 14" (M2/512GB): £2,149 , now £1,979.97

Featuring the M2 Pro chip for exceptional speed and power, as well as power a 10-core CPU, this is the ideal device for all your music-making needs. Save £169.03 at Very.

