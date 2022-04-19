Inspire The Music is a new book exploring 50 years of Roland history

A new book from the publisher that brought us Synth Gems and Push Turn Move celebrates 50 years of Roland's influence on music and music technology.

The publication of Inspire The Music: 50 Years of Roland History coincides with Roland's 50th anniversary, which the company is celebrating this year. Exploring the brand's rich history, the book will feature more than 70 interviews with designers and engineers that worked on iconic Roland products, and artists such as Jean-Michel Jarre, Johnny Marr, Orbital and Nita Strauss.

The 400-page, full-colour hardcover book will offer in-depth insights into the development of some of Roland's most famous products, unearth some intriguing and lesser-known instruments, and explore the vast impact that synths and drum machines such as the Jupiter-8 and TR-808 had on the formation of modern music.

Founder and CEO of Bjooks Kim Bjørn had this to say about the publication: “We’ve been privileged to gain access to the company’s vast archive of interviews and technical information, interview the quiet geniuses that design the musical future, and connect with the worldwide Roland community. Dozens of enthusiastic creators have helped put together this monument of music tech history, documenting decades of tech innovation and artistry, told by the people who used the instruments and the engineers who made them come alive.”

Inspire The Music: 50 Years of Roland History will be published this summer. Find out more on Bjooks' website.