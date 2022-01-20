Roland unveils 50th anniversary website and teases a new ‘50th model’ to be launched on 18 April

Roland has kicked off its 50th anniversary year by launching the Roland at 50 website, which showcases milestone moments in music history and celebrates the artists and Roland products that have helped to shape it.

The centrepiece of this is a bespoke timeline; this showcases more than 180 Roland products from the ‘70s to the present day. There are also several in-depth articles covering the history of Roland samplers, the sounds behind A-ha’s Take On Me, the enduring appeal of the TR-606 drum machine and the legacy of Rush drummer Neil Peart.

We’re told that commemorative Roland anniversary products are set to be launched throughout this year, with one particular ‘50th model’ set to land on 18 April, the anniversary of the day that Roland was founded in 1972.

Could this mean that we’re going to get a reboot of the Roland TR-33, 55 or 77, the simplistic drum machines that the company released in its founding year?

“Since its foundation in 1972, the musical instrument manufacturer Roland has continued to develop epoch-making products, touching nearly every music genre and meeting the demands of creators all over the world,” said Roland CEO and Representative Director Jun-ichi Miki.

“In 2022, we are thrilled to celebrate our 50th anniversary with you. We greatly appreciate your loyalty to Roland and passion for our products and services over such a long time.

“The beauty of music is that you can bring joy to others by sharing it. The possibilities for connecting people across borders through music are endless, and our dream at Roland is to enable as many people as possible to enjoy creative and connective musical experiences. We are also deeply committed to remaining worthy of your praise. Thank you, and let’s create the next 50 years of music together,” Miki continued.