I Heart NY is a parallel compressor plugin that lets you ‘Spank’ your audio into shape

Taking the risqué route to New York-style parallel compression, Baby Audio’s I Heart NY is a new plugin that’s controlled with a Spank knob.
It works by creating a copy of the incoming audio signal; you then dial in the requisite amount of ‘Spank’ - an adaptive algorithm that’s designed to add character. The resulting signal can be mixed in to add everything from subtle punch to a full-on pounding.
I Heart NY is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats priced at $29, and there’s also a trial version. Find out more on the Baby Audio website.