How to watch the Grammys 2022: watch the music awards show online, without cable and from anywhere

The biggest night on the musical calendar is almost here. The 64th Grammy Awards will take place this Sunday, 3rd April, and looks set to be a celebration of talent and diversity in the music world, with everything from pop, rock and blues, to R&B, country, jazz, Latin music and more represented. If you want to know how to watch the Grammys 2022 from wherever you are in the world, we’ve got all the guidance you need right here.

How to watch Grammys 2022: At a glance (Image credit: The Recording Academy) Air date: Sunday, 3rd April 2022

Start time: 8pm ET/5pm PT

Cable network: CBS (USA)

US streams: Paramount Plus

Watch outside the US: ExpressVPN

The Daily Show presenter Trevor Noah is back as host for 2022 alongside a brace of performances and collaborations that we’ll all be talking about come Monday morning. Already announced are performances from Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Brothers Osborne and bluegrass guitarist Billy Strings. The Foo Fighters were due to perform, but have understandably cancelled the appearance following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins on Friday 25 March. We’re expecting a tribute to the drummer instead.

Away from the performances, the night is all about awarding the great and good of the music world. Jon Batiste is leading the charge, with a crazy 11 Grammy nominations this year. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. are hot on his heels with eight noms each. Rumours suggest that Olivia Rodrigo will make Grammy history by taking home the gongs for best record (Driver’s License), best album (Sour) and best song of the year (Driver’s License), in addition to best new artist.

There’s plenty to get excited about in the rock world, too. Foo Fighters, AC/DC, Black Pumas, Chris Cornell and Deftones have all been nominated in the best rock performance category, meanwhile Mastodon, Gojira and Dream Theater have nods for best metal performance. And if Sir Paul McCartney wins his best rock album and best rock song categories he would end the night on a total of 19 Grammy wins throughout his career.

With David Guette, Bonobo, Caribou and Tiesto getting nods in the electronic music field, it’s shaping up to be a great evening.

How to watch the Grammys in the US

If you’re based in the US and have cable (but didn’t get an invite to watch the show live ​​at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas), then watching the 64th Annual Grammy Awards is as easy as switching to CBS on Sunday, April 3 at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

If you’ve already said goodbye to cable, you can stream the event via Paramount Plus . They currently have a 7-day free trial on the go, so if you’re not fussed about anything else they have on offer, you could always use your free trial to watch the Grammys then cancel straight after.

That said, in addition to events like the Grammys, Paramount Plus plays host to original shows like Halo and Mayor of Kingstown, alongside reboots of epic music docs including Behind The Music.

Paramount Plus: $4.99/$9.99 a month

This fully-loaded streaming service is available for $4.99 per month, or you can pay $9.99 a month for an ad-free Premium plan. You can even pay for a year's worth in one go - it will cost you $49.99 a year with commercials or $99.99 for an annual subscription to the Premium plan. Not sure you want to take the plunge and shell out already? Paramount Plus offers a 7-day free trial.

How to watch the Grammys outside the US

If you live outside the US or you’re out of the country when the Grammys airs, you may be thinking you can’t watch your favourite artists scoop up their awards, but you can! While Paramount Plus isn’t currently available outside of the US, it can be accessed via the help of a VPN. These Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, therefore tricking the streaming service into thinking you are, in fact, viewing from the USA.

Right now, our VPN of choice is Express VPN, and they currently offer the service on a 30-day trial . Not sure where to start with a VPN? We have further guidance below.

ExpressVPN: Try 100% risk-free for 30 days

Our VPN of choice is ExpressVPN. It’s compatible with just about any streaming device around and if you sign up now for an annual plan, you’ll bag an extra three months absolutely free. Don’t worry if you aren’t sure if it’s for you. Simply tell them within 30 days and you’ll get your money back!

How to use a VPN

Got your VPN of choice downloaded? Here’s the three simple steps you need to follow to get it up and running ready to watch the 2022 Grammy Awards:

Install your chosen VPN: Many VPNs, including Express VPN , are compatible with most devices you can think of, whether that’s your smartphone, tablet or laptop. Connect to an appropriate server: Within your VPN, select the appropriate location for the content you want to consume. Load up the service you want: Now you can login to Paramount Plus and scratch that Grammy itch!

Grammy 2022 nominee highlights

For a full list of this year’s Grammy nominees, head to the official Grammy site . These are the categories we’re most excited about this year:

Album Of The Year

Kanye West: Donda

Lil Nas X: Montero

Justin Bieber: Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat: Planet Her (Deluxe)

H.E.R.: Back Of My Mind

Jon Batiste: We Are

Olivia Rodrigo: Sour

Taylor Swift: Evermore

Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever

Tony Bennett/Lady Gaga: Love For Sale

Best New Artist

Saweetie

Olivia Rodrigo

Arlo Parks

The Kid LAROI

Japanese Breakfast

Glass Animals

Finneas

Baby Keem

Jimmie Allen

Arooj Aftab

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Afrojack/David Guetta: Hero

Bonobo/Totaly Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs: Heartbreak

Caribou: You Can Do It

Tiesto: The Business

Rufus Du Sol: Alive

James Blake: Before

Olafur Arnalds/Bonobo: Loom

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Ten City: Judgement

Sylvan Esso: Free Love

Marshmello: Shockwave

Major Lazer: Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)

Illenium: Fallen Embers

Black Coffee: Subconsiously

Best Rock Album

AC/DC: Power Up

Black Pumas: Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A

Chris Cornell: No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1

Foo Fighters: Medicine At Midnight

Paul McCartney: McCartney III

Best Rock Performance

AC/DC: Shot In The Dark

Black Pumas: Know You Better

Chris Cornell: Nothing Compares 2 U

Deftones: Ohms

Foo Fighters: Making A Fire

Best Metal Performance

Deftones: Genesis

Dream Theater: The Alien

Gojira: Amazonia

Mastodon: Pushing The Tides

Rob Zombie: The Triumph Of King Freak

Best Rock Song

Weezer: All My Favorite Songs

Kings Of Leon: The Bandit

Mammoth WVH: Distance

Paul McCartney: Find My Way

Foo Fighters: Waiting On A War

Best Alternative Music Album

Fleet Foxes: Shore

Halsey: If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power

Japanese Breakfast: Jubilee

Arlo Parks: Collapsed In Sunbeams

St. Vincent: Daddy's Home