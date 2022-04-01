How to watch the Grammys 2022: watch the music awards show online, without cable and from anywhere

The biggest night on the musical calendar is almost here. The 64th Grammy Awards will take place this Sunday, 3rd April, and looks set to be a celebration of talent and diversity in the music world, with everything from pop, rock and blues, to R&B, country, jazz, Latin music and more represented. If you want to know how to watch the Grammys 2022 from wherever you are in the world, we’ve got all the guidance you need right here.
Air date: Sunday, 3rd April 2022
Start time: 8pm ET/5pm PT
Cable network: CBS (USA)
US streams: Paramount Plus
Watch outside the US: ExpressVPN
The Daily Show presenter Trevor Noah is back as host for 2022 alongside a brace of performances and collaborations that we’ll all be talking about come Monday morning. Already announced are performances from Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Brothers Osborne and bluegrass guitarist Billy Strings. The Foo Fighters were due to perform, but have understandably cancelled the appearance following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins on Friday 25 March. We’re expecting a tribute to the drummer instead.
Away from the performances, the night is all about awarding the great and good of the music world. Jon Batiste is leading the charge, with a crazy 11 Grammy nominations this year. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. are hot on his heels with eight noms each. Rumours suggest that Olivia Rodrigo will make Grammy history by taking home the gongs for best record (Driver’s License), best album (Sour) and best song of the year (Driver’s License), in addition to best new artist.
There’s plenty to get excited about in the rock world, too. Foo Fighters, AC/DC, Black Pumas, Chris Cornell and Deftones have all been nominated in the best rock performance category, meanwhile Mastodon, Gojira and Dream Theater have nods for best metal performance. And if Sir Paul McCartney wins his best rock album and best rock song categories he would end the night on a total of 19 Grammy wins throughout his career.
With David Guette, Bonobo, Caribou and Tiesto getting nods in the electronic music field, it’s shaping up to be a great evening.
How to watch the Grammys in the US
If you’re based in the US and have cable (but didn’t get an invite to watch the show live at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas), then watching the 64th Annual Grammy Awards is as easy as switching to CBS on Sunday, April 3 at 8pm ET/5pm PT.
If you’ve already said goodbye to cable, you can stream the event via Paramount Plus. They currently have a 7-day free trial on the go, so if you’re not fussed about anything else they have on offer, you could always use your free trial to watch the Grammys then cancel straight after.
That said, in addition to events like the Grammys, Paramount Plus plays host to original shows like Halo and Mayor of Kingstown, alongside reboots of epic music docs including Behind The Music.
Paramount Plus: $4.99/$9.99 a month
This fully-loaded streaming service is available for $4.99 per month, or you can pay $9.99 a month for an ad-free Premium plan. You can even pay for a year's worth in one go - it will cost you $49.99 a year with commercials or $99.99 for an annual subscription to the Premium plan. Not sure you want to take the plunge and shell out already? Paramount Plus offers a 7-day free trial.
How to watch the Grammys outside the US
If you live outside the US or you’re out of the country when the Grammys airs, you may be thinking you can’t watch your favourite artists scoop up their awards, but you can! While Paramount Plus isn’t currently available outside of the US, it can be accessed via the help of a VPN. These Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, therefore tricking the streaming service into thinking you are, in fact, viewing from the USA.
Right now, our VPN of choice is Express VPN, and they currently offer the service on a 30-day trial. Not sure where to start with a VPN? We have further guidance below.
ExpressVPN: Try 100% risk-free for 30 days
Our VPN of choice is ExpressVPN. It’s compatible with just about any streaming device around and if you sign up now for an annual plan, you’ll bag an extra three months absolutely free. Don’t worry if you aren’t sure if it’s for you. Simply tell them within 30 days and you’ll get your money back!
How to use a VPN
Got your VPN of choice downloaded? Here’s the three simple steps you need to follow to get it up and running ready to watch the 2022 Grammy Awards:
- Install your chosen VPN: Many VPNs, including Express VPN, are compatible with most devices you can think of, whether that’s your smartphone, tablet or laptop.
- Connect to an appropriate server: Within your VPN, select the appropriate location for the content you want to consume.
- Load up the service you want: Now you can login to Paramount Plus and scratch that Grammy itch!
Grammy 2022 nominee highlights
For a full list of this year’s Grammy nominees, head to the official Grammy site. These are the categories we’re most excited about this year:
Album Of The Year
Kanye West: Donda
Lil Nas X: Montero
Justin Bieber: Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat: Planet Her (Deluxe)
H.E.R.: Back Of My Mind
Jon Batiste: We Are
Olivia Rodrigo: Sour
Taylor Swift: Evermore
Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever
Tony Bennett/Lady Gaga: Love For Sale
Best New Artist
Saweetie
Olivia Rodrigo
Arlo Parks
The Kid LAROI
Japanese Breakfast
Glass Animals
Finneas
Baby Keem
Jimmie Allen
Arooj Aftab
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Afrojack/David Guetta: Hero
Bonobo/Totaly Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs: Heartbreak
Caribou: You Can Do It
Tiesto: The Business
Rufus Du Sol: Alive
James Blake: Before
Olafur Arnalds/Bonobo: Loom
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Ten City: Judgement
Sylvan Esso: Free Love
Marshmello: Shockwave
Major Lazer: Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)
Illenium: Fallen Embers
Black Coffee: Subconsiously
Best Rock Album
AC/DC: Power Up
Black Pumas: Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A
Chris Cornell: No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1
Foo Fighters: Medicine At Midnight
Paul McCartney: McCartney III
Best Rock Performance
AC/DC: Shot In The Dark
Black Pumas: Know You Better
Chris Cornell: Nothing Compares 2 U
Deftones: Ohms
Foo Fighters: Making A Fire
Best Metal Performance
Deftones: Genesis
Dream Theater: The Alien
Gojira: Amazonia
Mastodon: Pushing The Tides
Rob Zombie: The Triumph Of King Freak
Best Rock Song
Weezer: All My Favorite Songs
Kings Of Leon: The Bandit
Mammoth WVH: Distance
Paul McCartney: Find My Way
Foo Fighters: Waiting On A War
Best Alternative Music Album
Fleet Foxes: Shore
Halsey: If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power
Japanese Breakfast: Jubilee
Arlo Parks: Collapsed In Sunbeams
St. Vincent: Daddy's Home