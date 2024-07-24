"He was my mentor and a surrogate father": Eric Clapton shares moving eulogy for John Mayall

A visibly emotional Eric Clapton has shared a tribute to John Mayall, who passed away on 22 July at the age of 90. Clapton was once part of Mayall's Bluesbreakers and recorded the seminal 'Beano' album in 1966 that would go on to inspire generations of blues-rock guitarists.

Clapton's personal video eulogy credits his friend Mayall with opening the door to his career as a musician. "I want to say thank you chiefly for rescuing me from oblivion and god knows what when I was a young man around the age of 18/19 when I decided that I was going to quit music," began Clapton. "He found me and took me into his home and asked me to join his band. And I stayed with him and I learned all that I really have to draw on today in terms of technique and desire to play the kind of music I love to play.

He taught me all I really know

"I did all my research in his home – in his record collection," continued Clapton. "From the Chicago blues that he was such an expert on, and I played with his band for a couple of years with Hughie [Flint, drums] and John [McVie, bass], and it was a fantastic experience. He taught me it was ok to play the music you wanted to play without dressing it up or making anyone else like it – whether it mattered if they like it or not. To listen to myself, my inner motivations and he was my mentor and a surrogate father.

In the candid video below Clapton also reveals his regrets about the way he acted offstage during his time playing with Mayall.

"He taught me all I really know and gave me the courage and enthusiasm to express myself without fear or without limit. And all I gave him in return was how much fun it was to drink and womanise when he was already a family man. And I wished to make amends for that and I did that while he was alive, and I have obviously since learned that is not the best way to carry on.

"I shall miss him, I shall miss him but I hope to see him on the other side," Clapton concluded. "Thank you John, I love you – I'll see you soon but not yet. Not yet, as they say in the Gladiator movie. God bless, thank you.

The legendary guitarist joined the Bluesbreakers in April 1965 and quite a few months later, returning in October before going on to record their Blues Breakers With Eric Clapton album the following year that would be dubbed 'The Beano Album' due to the guitarist reading a Beano comic on the cover.

Clapton would leave the band in July 1966 to pursue his idea for a trio alongside bassist Jack Bruce and drummer Ginger Baker that would become Cream.