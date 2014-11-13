Win tickets to HRH:Prog 3!

Following a successful HRH:Prog 2 festival in Pwllheli, North Wales earlier this year, HRH:Prog 3 will head back to HRH's favourite location, Hafan y Môr (AKA 'Camp HRH') in Pwllheli on 19-22 March, 2015, for three days of prog music in the stunning surrounds of North Wales.

This year's line-up includes Rick Wakeman, Steeleye Span, Mostly Autumn, The Enid, Magenta, Anna Phoebe, The Skys, Lifesigns, Touchstone, Sanguine Hum, Knifeworld, Collibus, Jump, The Dream Circuit, Black Peaks, Landskap, Agent, Kitten Pyramid and The Osiris club.

A world apart

Just minutes from the coast and against a backdrop of the Snowdonian mountain range, Hafan y Môr is unique. Nestled in this charming seaside village, a choice of high-quality chalets, apartments and mobile homes are available onsite featuring self-catering facilities, cosy furnishings and all mod cons - and all within a short walk of the live arenas.

On top of the stellar line-up, there will be the usual well-stocked bars, plentiful seating and high quality sound and lighting production, ensuring HRH:Prog is a world apart from a normal festival's muddy endurance test.

How to enter

To be in with a chance of winning an 'Earth' package for six people, which includes tickets and accommodation for the event, simply answer the following question, sending your reply to info@hrhprog.com, along with your phone number and name.

Which of these prog rock bands shares its name with a book of the Bible?

A: YesB: GenesisC: The Enid

Terms and conditions:

Competition closes 24 November 2014. Prizes are claimed online. Entrants must be 18 or older on the date of entry to win tickets. A winner will be chosen at random and contacted by phone or email. Prizes: 1st prize - accommodation and passes for 6 people; runners-up prize - 6 day-passes for the Friday and Saturday of the event. Prize does not include transportation. Tickets are non-transferable and non refundable. Chic Festivals SL reserves the right to withdraw this offer at any time.

On claiming the prize HRH Prog terms and conditions will apply. Full event info can be found on the HRH Prog website.