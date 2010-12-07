The 30 greatest lead singers of all time

For many, Freddie Mercury will forever be remembered as the charismatic figure that held the world in the palm of his hand during Queen's 1985 Live Aid performance. The vest, moustache, and flamboyant stage persona have since become iconic.



But for the few who really knew him - offstage at least - Mercury was an introvert. He rarely gave interviews and, in a move almost unthinkable today, managed to keep much of his private life private (the fact that Mercury’s AIDS diagnosis was hidden from the public for several years and announced only a day before he died of bronchopneumonia in 1991 was the final testament to this dignified secrecy).

Instead, Freddie Mercury and Queen concentrated on what they did best: making rock history. And for that, he’ll always be a legend.

Listen: Queen - Somebody To Love

Your votes:

"I would have to say Freddie Mercury for his skill, devotion and attitude." (From Tobia via Facebook, thanks)

"Freddie Mercury - great frontman plus one of the most versatile voices around with the addition of beautiful colour. He could get his singing into any shape. From the harshest sounds to the most beautiful tones. Also a very good song writer." (From Logy, thanks)

"Mmmmh… Freddy Mercury is the only sensible choice, right?" (From Alex from France via email, thanks)

"Freddie Mercury." (From Urcun, Pierre, Stone, Simon, Jim, Lucas, Simona, Mike, Dimebag, Robert and François via email, thanks)

"Greatest lead singer: Paul Rogers (bluesy), Ronnie James Dio (hard rock), Freddie Mercury (anything :-)." (From Kaj via Facebook, thanks)

"Freddie Mercury." (From Matthew, Adrien, Phil, Scott, Robert, Stone and Alex via Facebook, thanks)

"Freddie Mercury, Robert Plant, predictable maybe... singing is all subjective really, could just as easily say Damien Rice or Conor Oberst!" (From John via Facebook, thanks)

"Freddie Mercury. No question in my mind." (From Timmyo, thanks)

"Freddie Mercury, Maynard James Keenan, Robert Plant." (From rleonzio, thanks)