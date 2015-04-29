Six of the best: quirky alternatives to classic guitars

The use of California redwood for this special-edition Strat’s body offers a warmer character, and American Vintage ’65 single coils and a Diamondback humbucker at the bridge give a mellow tone with a classic-rock kick.

We said: "While the redwood adds visual and sonic interest, this is a great-sounding Strat"

4.5 out of 5

