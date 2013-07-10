Six of the best British amps
Hayden Mini MoFo 15
We said: “Maintains enough headroom and dynamic range to cut through an average band mix, and superior note definition and tone that could give some boutique products a hard time.”
Type: 15-watt valve-powered single-channel head
Suited to: Blues-rock and classic rock players
Read full Hayden Mini MoFo 15 review
For more information, visit the official Hayden website.
Vox AC4HW1
We said: “Grown-up tones, sonic versatility and good looks, with chime and sparkle – this could be all the recording amp you’ll ever need.”
Type: Four-watt hand-wired single-channel all-valve combo with solid-state rectification
Suited to: Recording guitarists
Read the full Vox AC4HW1 review
For more information, visit the official Vox website.
BUY: Vox AC4HW1 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Gear4Music
USA: Sweetwater | Full Compass
FR: Woodbrass
Blackstar ID:60TVP
We said: “Aimed at everyone, but perhaps more for the younger generation, the ID:60TVP has a wealth of features, astounding tone, and quality at a fantastic price.”
Type: 60-watt programmable digital amp with built-in effects
Suited to: A wide range of vintage and modern styles
Read full Blackstar ID:60TVP review
For more information, visit the official Blackstar website.
BUY: Blackstar ID:60TVP currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Gear4Music | Reidys
USA: Sweetwater | Full Compass
FR: Michenaud | Woodbrass
Marshall DSL100
We said: “The larger DSLs provide enough versatility for most, and as spiritual successor to the JCM800 and 900, the DSL is the archetypal modern Marshall.”
Type: 100-watt two-channel all-valve head with solid-state rectification
Suited to: Blues-rock, classic rock and metal players
Read full Marshall DSL100 review
For more information, visit the official Marshall website.
BUY: Marshall DSL100 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | Reidys
USA: Sweetwater | Full Compass
FR: Thomann | Michenaud | Woodbrass
Orange OR100H
We said: “Big, breathtaking rock sounds: Orange’s considerable heritage and contemporary ingenuity distilled into a world- beating pro valve head.”
Type: 100/70/50/35-watt two-channel valve head
Suited to: Pro-level and aspiring rock players
Read full Orange OR100H review
For more information, visit the official Orange website.
Laney Ironheart IRT-Studio
We said: “Excellent for rock and metal, and the reverb is superb. A cleverly designed product that will find many friends in the home studio world.”
Type: 15-watt valve-hybrid two- channel head with solid-state rectification and digital reverb
Suited to: Shred and metal styles
Read full Laney Ironheart IRT-Studio review
For more information, visit the official Laney website.
BUY: Laney Ironheart IRT-Studio currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
USA: Sweetwater
FR: Woodbrass