Positive Grid unveils BIAS Rack guitar amp

While guitarists eagerly anticipate the arrival of Positive Grid's ingenious BIAS Head, the company has launched a rack version, the logically monikered BIAS Rack.

Like the Head, the Rack is a 600W standalone guitar amp with Amp Match technology, which allows guitarists to mimic any existing amp tone, while users can also design their own amps component by component, thanks to integration with BIAS Amp for mobile and desktop.

25 factory presets are included, and by using BIAS Amp, infinite presets are available and downloadable from the ToneCloud.

As well as front-panel controls for the likes of model type, tube stages and topology, BIAS Rack offers external pedal input, MIDI in/out, balanced/unbalanced line out and USB connections for easy integration into existing setups.

BIAS Rack is available to preorder from Positive Grid for the early-bird price of $999; the full RRP is set to be $1,299 when the Rack is released in Q4 2016.