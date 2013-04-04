North West Guitar Show returns next month

The 2013 North West Guitar Show is the 50th event organised by the team

The North West Guitar Show organisers have confirmed that the event will be heading back to Cheshire's Haydock Park Racecourse Exhibition Centre on Sunday 19 May.

There are over 100 dealers and retailers set to take part in the show and there are live performances/ demos confirmed from the likes of blues rockers The Ben Poole Band, Fret King's resident shred-head Gavin Coulson, swing-man Anth Purdy and local heroes The Andy Bennett Band.

Key sponsors of this year's event include Fret-King and Vintage Guitars, John Hornby Skewes (distributers of Danelectro, Hughes & Kettner, Dunlop etc.), PMT, Dawsons Music and My Guitar Lessons.

In addition, there will be the chance to try out a whole range of new and vintage guitars, amps and pedals, plus the opportunity to buy, sell and trade used gear and generally chat to knowledgable types about all things guitar.

As usual, tickets are priced at a very reasonable £7.00, parking is free and the venue will have a licensed bar and refreshments available.

Finally, you should know that the 2013 event marks the 50th guitar show organised by Peter and Gail Hoarty, the husband and wife team behind Northern Guitar Shows, so well done to them.

Head to the Northern Guitar Shows site for more information.