New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (November 2011)
Morpheus Bomber (£239)
Every month MusicRadar's industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the world's best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.
This is a collection of electric and acoustic guitars, amps and effects - all of which have been meticulously tested by either Guitarist or Total Guitar in recent months and published on MusicRadar throughout October 2011.
Flick through this month's picks and follow the links to read each product's full review. First up, the Morpheus Bomber...
Verdict:
"A versatile, easy-to-use and gig-proof polyphonic pitchshifter."
4 out of 5
Read Total Guitar's Morpheus Bomber review here
BUY: Morpheus Bomber currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
BC Rich Joey Jordison Warlock II (£439)
Verdict:
"Solid mid-priced electric for those fancying a bit of danger."
4 out of 5
Read Total Guitar's review of the BC Rich Joey Jordison Warlock II here
Charvel Desolation DS-1 ST (£634)
Verdict:
"A lot of axe for your money - but it's a strong mid-price field out there at the mo."
4 out of 5
Read the Total Guitar review of the Charvel Desolation DS-1 ST here
Squier Classic Vibe '50s Telecaster (£359)
Verdict:
"An affordable classic, tweaked just enough to bring it bang up to date."
4 out of 5
Read Total Guitar's review of the Squier Classic Vibe '50s Telecaster here
BUY: Squier Classic Vibe '50s Telecaster currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Yamaha JR2 (£135)
Verdict:
"Easy to carry and packing a respectable sound, the JR2 is a guitar that's cheap and cheerful in the best possible way."
3 out of 5
Read the Total Guitar review of the Yamaha JR2 here
BUY: Yamaha JR2 currently available from:
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Italia Mondial Classic (£569)
Verdict:
"If you're looking more for electric than acoustic and aren't put off by its eccentricities, the Mondial is well worth checking out."
4 out of 5
Read the Total Guitar review of the Italia Mondial Classic here
BUY: Italia Mondial Classic currently available from:
UK: Thomann
Michael Kelly Hybrid Special (£587)
Verdict:
"Gorgeous build and finish, genuinely versatile tone."
4 out of 5
Read the Total Guitar review of the Michael Kelly Hybrid Special here
Fractal Audio Systems Axe-Fx II (£1993)
Verdict:
"It's not for the faint of wallet, but the Axe-Fx II delivers supreme modelling power in a hardy piece of kit."
4 out of 5
Read the Total Guitar review of the Fractal Audio Systems Axe-Fx II here
PRS SE Custom Semi-Hollow (£699)
Verdict:
"Gorgeously constructed all-rounder."
4 out of 5
Read the Total Guitar review of the PRS SE Custom Semi-Hollow here
Hagstrom Deuce F (£536)
Verdict:
"For the money, you'll struggle to find a better guitar than this. A real winner."
5 out of 5
Schecter Chris Garza (£879)
Verdict:
"Awesome modern twist on classic stylings: overcome your preconceptions and check out the range of this grown-up seven-string."
4 out of 5
Martin DRS1 (£809)
Verdict:
"An excellent all-round performer offering unbeatable value for money."
4.5 out of 5
Read the Guitarist Martin DRS1 review here
BUY: Martin DRS1 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
MXR Noise Clamp (£119)
Verdict
"A quality, no-frills piece of kit that does exactly what it says on the tin."
4 out of 5
Read the Total Guitar review of the MXR Noise Clamp here
BUY: MXR Noise Clamp currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | DV247
US: Sweetwater