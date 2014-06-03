New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (June 2014)
Gibson Derek Trucks SG
MusicRadar's sister mags Guitarist and Total Guitar offer the best independent reviews of the latest guitars, amps, pedals, apps and accessories on a monthly basis.
In this gallery, we've collected all their guitar gear reviews featured on the site in March. All of the reviews here were originally published in Guitarist issue 380/381, Total Guitar issue 253, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team. Kicking things off in style is the new Gibson Derek Trucks SG...
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Essentially, this latest Trucks signature is an old-school SG Standard. Nothing wrong with that at all!”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gibson Derek Trucks SG review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 380)
Yerasov GTA15J
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Forget the rather drab styling, this is a serious boutique tone machine.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yerasov GTA15J review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 380)
Seiko STX7
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Say goodbye to batteries, get in tune and see what you're doing. Nice.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Seiko STX7 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 380)
Supermegaultragroovy Capo 3
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A practical software solution for working out how to play songs.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Supermegaultragroovy Capo 3 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 380)
Free The Tone Red Jasper RJ-1V
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“This pedal isn't cheap, but there's no snake-oil here: one of the more sophisticated and characterful overdrives we've tried.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Free The Tone Red Jasper RJ-1V review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 380)
Gibson SG Futura
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“This is a very affordable SG with nice upgrades such as the Min-ETune system. But is it a great guitar? No.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gibson SG Futura review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 380)
Electro-Harmonix Soul Food
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A new pedal that offers a more affordable option to an established favourite… and does it in style.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Electro-Harmonix Soul Food review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 380)
DigiTech RP360 XP
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“There's a wealth of multi-effects out there, but the RP360 XP has diversity and ease of use on its side.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DigiTech RP360 XP review
(Reviewed inTotal Guitar issue 253)
Boss DS-1X Distortion
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The guitar world is saturated with distortion pedals, and this is by no means cheap, but if you're constantly switching between rhythm and lead and can't settle on a middle ground, the DS-1X could be just the pedal you're looking for.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Boss DS-1X Distortion review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 253)
Red Witch Violetta Delay
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A delay pedal that shines in more ways than one.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Red Witch Violetta Delay review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 380)
Red Witch Seven Sisters Ruby
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A red-hot fuzz pedal that's great for tight spaces.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Red Witch Seven Sisters Ruby review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 380)
GuitarSystems Tony's BenderTool Junior
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Smooth 60s fuzz with extra EQ, and it won't swamp your board.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: GuitarSystems Tony's BenderTool Junior review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 381)
Red Witch Fuzz God II
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Like fearsome fuzz from the top of Mount Olympus.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Red Witch Fuzz God II review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 380)
Jackson 30th Anniversary Soloist
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An authentic recreation of a classic, built by a man who was involved with the original. Not even the SL-1 is as desirable a Soloist as this!”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Jackson 30th Anniversary Soloist review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 380)
GuitarSystems TrebleTool Junior
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Vintage-style treble boost to excite your amp into action.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: GuitarSystems TrebleTool Junior review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 381)
Red Witch Synthotron
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A game of two halves - funky and bonkers - sometimes at once!”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Red Witch Synthotron review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 380)
Vox Mark III
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Overwhelmingly, this is a guitar that's a lot of fun to play, and you'll look - and sound - good while you're doing so.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vox Mark III review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 253)
Korg Pitchhawk-G
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It may not be the smallest headstock tuner on the market, but the PitchHawk is the culmination of years of refinement, and it shows.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg Pitchhawk-G review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 253)
GuitarSystems FuzzTool Junior
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A veritable Fuzz Face-lift for your guitar tone.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: GuitarSystems FuzzTool Junior review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 381)
Fender Jim Root Jazzmaster
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A seriously satisfying playing experience, bolstered by the chunky neck and jumbo frets.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Jim Root Jazzmaster review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 253)
Godin Richmond Dorchester w/ Bigsby
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Would we choose this over a Gretsch Electromatic? Well, it plays beautifully, stays in tune and looks amazing. We just might.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Godin Richmond Dorchester w/ Bigsby review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 253)
GuitarSystems DriveTool Junior
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A solidly-built, classy-sounding dirtbox with plenty of flexibility.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: GuitarSystems DriveTool Junior review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 381)
Godin Richmond Belmont w/ Bigsby
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The Belmont doesn't quite have the palpable vibe of other Richmond models, it ticks a number of boxes few other guitars do.”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Godin Richmond Belmont w/ Bigsby review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 253)
GuitarSystems VibeTool
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A practical packaging of the Uni-Vibe sound for ease of use.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: GuitarSystems VibeTool review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 381)
EVH Striped Series
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It apes one of the most iconic electric guitars, but is a tidy, well-made hot-rod S-type that punches well above its price.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: EVH Striped Series review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 381)
Godin Richmond Empire P90
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The Empire represents good value, so don't let the lack of a certain headstock logo put you off; this is well worth trying out.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Godin Richmond Empire P90 review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 253)
GuitarSystems Tony's BenderTool
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Authentic ToneBender sound in a pedal made to suit any system.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: GuitarSystems Tony's BenderTool review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 381)