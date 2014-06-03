New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (June 2014)

MusicRadar's sister mags Guitarist and Total Guitar offer the best independent reviews of the latest guitars, amps, pedals, apps and accessories on a monthly basis.

In this gallery, we've collected all their guitar gear reviews featured on the site in March. All of the reviews here were originally published in Guitarist issue 380/381, Total Guitar issue 253, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team. Kicking things off in style is the new Gibson Derek Trucks SG...

MusicRadar’s verdict:

“Essentially, this latest Trucks signature is an old-school SG Standard. Nothing wrong with that at all!”

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Gibson Derek Trucks SG review

(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 380)

BUY: Gibson Derek Trucks SG currently available from:

UK: Andertons Music | Thomann

US: Sweetwater