Korg Pitchhawk-G

Headstock tuner with hawk-like tracking

  • £23.99
  • €24.99
  • $39.99

That bright display is visible from any angle thanks to a movable arm and ball joint

Our Verdict

It may not be the smallest headstock tuner on the market, but the PitchHawk is the culmination of years of refinement, and it shows.

Pros

  • Fast. Good display. Movable arm and ball joint.

Cons

  • Fairly sizeable for a headstock tuner.

It feels like a new headstock tuner appears every five minutes, but it's worth paying attention when it comes from tuning veteran Korg, as is the case with the PitchHawk-G.

"It lived up to its lightning-fast tracking promise"

The new tuner has a bright, clear display - visible from any angle thanks to a sat nav-like movable arm and ball joint - while the sturdy rubber-cushioned grip ensures it won't fall off your guitar.

We used the 'Hawk with a variety of electrics and acoustics, and it lived up to its lightning-fast tracking promise with +/- one cent accuracy: we were impressed with the capo mode and automatic power off, too.