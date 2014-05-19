Korg Pitchhawk-G

It may not be the smallest headstock tuner on the market, but the PitchHawk is the culmination of years of refinement, and it shows.

It feels like a new headstock tuner appears every five minutes, but it's worth paying attention when it comes from tuning veteran Korg, as is the case with the PitchHawk-G.

"It lived up to its lightning-fast tracking promise"

The new tuner has a bright, clear display - visible from any angle thanks to a sat nav-like movable arm and ball joint - while the sturdy rubber-cushioned grip ensures it won't fall off your guitar.

We used the 'Hawk with a variety of electrics and acoustics, and it lived up to its lightning-fast tracking promise with +/- one cent accuracy: we were impressed with the capo mode and automatic power off, too.