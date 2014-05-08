Electro-Harmonix Soul Food review

A new pedal that offers a more affordable option to an established favourite… and does it in style.

Electro-Harmonix has been introducing so many pedals lately that it's increasingly difficult for us to keep up. Here's one of the latest - the Soul Food is EHX's take on the transparent overdrive of the Klon Centaur.

Sounds

The Soul Food is an excellent complement to a valve amp. The Klon is beyond the means of most of us, but if you're looking for that type of touch sensitive, transparent overdrive and boost that keeps your core sound intact, the Soul Food delivers it.

A fine pedal, the Soul Food is an affordable alternative to a pedal that is way out of the reach of most players.