New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (January 2016)

We started 2016 with one hell of a bang as our guitar team has reviewed some mouth-wateringly gorgeous gear.

Click through the gallery for an overview of all the guitar gear that came under the MusicRadar microscope in December, and was originally featured in Guitarist and Total Guitar magazines.

MusicRadar's Verdict

“The array of functions that the Tri Loop is capable of endows it with a broad appeal. It's a great utility item for a pedalboard and a steal at the price, too.”

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: One Control Tri Loop

(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)