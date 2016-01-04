New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (January 2016)
One Control Tri Loop
We started 2016 with one hell of a bang as our guitar team has reviewed some mouth-wateringly gorgeous gear.
Click through the gallery for an overview of all the guitar gear that came under the MusicRadar microscope in December, and was originally featured in Guitarist and Total Guitar magazines.
MusicRadar's Verdict
“The array of functions that the Tri Loop is capable of endows it with a broad appeal. It's a great utility item for a pedalboard and a steal at the price, too.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: One Control Tri Loop
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Electro Harmonix Octavix
MusicRadar's Verdict
“It's not the most versatile octave fuzz, but it's one of the most enjoyable.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Electro Harmonix Octavix
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
BUY: Electro Harmonix Octavix currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Mad Professor RED Cable
MusicRadar's Verdict
“The bottom line is, if you can comfortably afford it, try it for yourself and see if it makes a difference for you.”
2.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mad Professor RED Cable
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Electro-Harmonix C9 Organ Machine
MusicRadar's Verdict
“A superb tone for adding some classic organ sounds to your arsenal.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Electro-Harmonix C9 Organ Machine
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
BUY: Electro-Harmonix C9 Organ Machine currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Electro-Harmonix Nano POG
MusicRadar's Verdict
“The Nano represents another successful step forward for the POG.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Electro-Harmonix Nano POG
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
BUY: Electro-Harmonix Nano POG currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Vintage V6M24
MusicRadar's Verdict
“A well made guitar at a great price - what's not to like?”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vintage V6M24
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Boss DD-500 Digital Delay
MusicRadar's Verdict
“A worthy successor to the Boss digital delay throne.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Boss DD-500 Digital Delay
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
BUY: Boss DD-500 Digital Delay currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Ibanez Tube Screamer Mini
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Retains the classic Tube Screamer flavour in a cute compact package. What's not to like?”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ibanez Tube Screamer Mini
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
BUY: Ibanez Tube Screamer Mini currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Vintage VEC501BGB
MusicRadar's Verdict
“If the new year brings with it resolutions to get out there and play as an acoustic troubadour or band leader, the VEC501 could certainly help make them a reality.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vintage VEC501BGB
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
PRS S2 Standard Singlecut Satin
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Clean, low, medium or high-gain, this one's a banker: the most rock-out, resonant blue-collar PRS we've ever played.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS S2 Standard Singlecut Satin
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
BUY: PRS S2 Standard Singlecut Satin currently available from:
UK: DV247
US: Sweetwater
Fender Jimi Hendrix Stratocaster
MusicRadar's Verdict
“This Hendrix model might just turn everything you think you want from a Stratocaster on its head.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Jimi Hendrix Stratocaster
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
BUY: Fender Jimi Hendrix Stratocaster currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
DOD Gonkulator 2015
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Most of the time the Gonkulator sounds like a bemused Dalek – whether that's a good thing or not is up to you...”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DOD Gonkulator 2015
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
BUY: DOD Gonkulator 2015 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater
MXR Iso-Brick
MusicRadar's Verdict
“With plenty of options for a mixed range of power-hungry pedals that will cover most pedalboards' needs, the Iso-Brick offers great value for money.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MXR Iso-Brick
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
BUY: MXR Iso-Brick currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Xvive D3 Duet Looper
MusicRadar's Verdict
“The D3 is not as intuitive as TC Electronic's Ditto, but those dual loops could seal the deal.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Xvive D3 Duet Looper
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
BUY: Xvive D3 Duet Looper currently available from:
UK: Thomann
MXR EVH 5150 Overdrive
MusicRadar's Verdict
“If you love Mr Van Halen, it's got his name written all over it.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MXR EVH 5150 Overdrive
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
BUY: MXR EVH 5150 Overdrive currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
DOD Meatbox 2015
MusicRadar's Verdict
“The 2015 Meatbox is very much like the original; it's enormously fun, but ultimately niche.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DOD Meatbox 2015
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
BUY: DOD Meatbox 2015 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater
Rainger FX Echo-X
MusicRadar's Verdict
“The Echo-X is a perfect blend of untameable and controllable.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Rainger FX Echo-X
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Xvive Memory Analog Delay
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Familiar vintage analogue delay sounds in a reasonably sized (and priced) box.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Xvive Memory Analog Delay
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
BUY: Xvive Memory Analog Delay currently available from:
UK: Thomann
Fender Paramount PM-1
MusicRadar's Verdict
“The PM-1 is light in weight and feel and sounds just as good acoustically as it does amplified and offers excellent strum-friendly projection.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Paramount PM-1
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
DOD Gunslinger
MusicRadar's Verdict
“A sure-shootin' pedal that delivers straight-up distortion.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DOD Gunslinger
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
BUY: DOD Gunslinger currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
DOD Boneshaker
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Provided its particular brand of grit is your cup of tea, you'll have no problems honing in on the dirty sound you're after with the Boneshaker.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DOD Boneshaker
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
BUY: DOD Boneshaker currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Smooth Hound Classic Wireless Guitar System
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Small size, competitive price and a really good sound make this home-grown product well worth checking out.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Smooth Hound Classic Wireless Guitar System
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fender Paramount PM-2
MusicRadar's Verdict
“There's a lot here to like, not least the price-to-spec ratio.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Paramount PM-2
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)