DOD Gonkulator 2015 review

Most of the time the Gonkulator sounds like a bemused Dalek - whether that's a good thing or not is up to you...

The original 90s Gonkulator was a cult curio, partly down to its unappealingly named controls (Suck, Smear, Gunk, Heave) and its use by Incubus guitarist Mike Einziger, but mainly because it was a limited ring modulator.

The reissue ups its appeal by adding an adjustable carrier frequency, which allows you to tune the ring mod to your playing - keep it in key, and you can get some pretty usable clangs and bell-type tones.

A built-in distortion circuit makes everything infinitely more palatable, and makes for a pretty fine drive with freq and ring dialled out.