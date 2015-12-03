Electro-Harmonix C9 Organ Machine

If EHX's first Organ Machine, the B9, provided the foundations, the C9 takes the potential sky high with nine new organ emulations.
We're talking prog-tastic fifth-up sounds, Light My Firekeys and Brian Eno-esque shimmers. Like the B9, tracking is superb, although there's still some slight latency to the organ signal.
While conventional organ effects - a laDeep Purple, Led Zep et al are available - the additional versatility offered by presets such as the dead-on Strawberry Fields Forever Mello Flutes make this a better buy than the B9 in our book.