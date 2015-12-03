More

Electro-Harmonix C9 Organ Machine

C9 more lives

  • £142
  • €239
  • $295

By

Our Verdict

A superb tone for adding some classic organ sounds to your arsenal.

Pros

  • Fantastic sounds.

Cons

  • None.

If EHX's first Organ Machine, the B9, provided the foundations, the C9 takes the potential sky high with nine new organ emulations.

We're talking prog-tastic fifth-up sounds, Light My Firekeys and Brian Eno-esque shimmers. Like the B9, tracking is superb, although there's still some slight latency to the organ signal.

While conventional organ effects - a laDeep Purple, Led Zep et al are available - the additional versatility offered by presets such as the dead-on Strawberry Fields Forever Mello Flutes make this a better buy than the B9 in our book.