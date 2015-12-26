DOD Gunslinger review

One of the first all-new DOD designs since the company's rebirth, the Gunslinger offers a more conventional distortion than the Boneshaker.

Its MOSFET clipping provides a tight, snappy gain with a valve-like response, which yields big amp-like sounds with a bridge humbucker, coupled with a hefty serving of sustain for solos and grunt for rhythm playing.

We aren't such big fans of the lower-gain tones, which seem to lose the punchy mids of the pedal's more distorted settings, but higher drive levels clean up nicely with your guitar's volume knob.