Ibanez Tube Screamer Mini

The belle of 2015's NAMM ball, the adorable TS Mini is made in Japan and packs the TS808's coveted JRC4558D IC chip: good start.

You know what to expect from a TS, and the Mini will get your mids humping and your single coils beefing up with the best of 'em. It's not the smoothest Screamer we've heard, but it is faithful to the 80s incarnation in that it compresses up a treat and cuts the low-end a little.

Ramp up your amp, cut the TS Mini's gain and up the volume, and it gives distorted tones extra attack - and that's possibly its greatest strength.