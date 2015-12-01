One Control Tri Loop review

The array of functions that the Tri Loop is capable of endows it with a broad appeal. It's a great utility item for a pedalboard and a steal at the price, too.

The Tri Loop can fulfill a number of roles for the guitarist, namely as a loop switcher for two different pedals or pedal chains; a router that can keep three guitars connected to your amp and select between them; and as a router/amp selector that can send/switch signal to two amps.

In addition to this, it can be used to switch amp channels or as a 'Favorite' or Tap Tempo switch for Strymon pedals.

Weighing in at the size of a small stompbox, the dual-footswitch Tri Loop can be powered up in various modes to suit its purpose, each denoted by the colour of its central LED, which can light up red, white, blue or green.

There are options for the footswitches to operate either as latching or momentary switches, and there's also an optional buffer that can be used in either or both of two loops.

Sounds

We particularly liked the flexibility when using each loop for a different effects pedal. In the Red mode, these could be independently engaged or bypassed, but the White mode allows one footswitch to operate an overall bypass for both connected pedals, while the second toggles between the two - ideal if you wanted to switch between, say, two different distortions without having to hit both their footswitches at once.