New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (January 2015)
G&L Tribute Series Fallout
Every month, Total Guitar and Guitarist magazines - both of which are our sister publications - review the latest amplifiers, electric guitars, acoustics and other guitar-related items.
In this gallery we've gathered every new review featured on the site throughout December and originally published in Total Guitar issues 261/262 and Guitarist 388/389.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A super-freak with Leo Fender's fingerprints on it; don't let it fade into obscurity again."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: G&L Tribute Series Fallout review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 260)
BluGuitar Amp 1
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The next big thing? We reckon the Amp 1 will do for pedal amps what the iPad did for tablets - watch out!"
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: BluGuitar Amp 1 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 388)
Seymour Duncan Vapor Trail
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An analogue delay pedal that extends the sonic palette beyond the standard."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Seymour Duncan Vapor Trail review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 388)
Squier Vintage Modified Baritone Jazzmaster
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Considering the faultless build quality, toneful Duncan Designed pickups and reasonable street prices, you'll struggle to find a baritone that offers more for the money."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Squier Vintage Modified Baritone Jazzmaster review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 261)
Seymour Duncan 805 Overdrive
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A practical pedal in front of clean or dirty amps. In an over-subscribed genre, the 805's EQ and wide range of gain gives it real versatility."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Seymour Duncan 805 Overdrive review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 388)
Fender Classic Player Triple Tele
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Lightweight 50s-vibe Tele with three Tele bridge pickups. Daft? Not at all - a great 'Strat' for the Tele player."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Classic Player Triple Tele review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 388)
Tanglewood Premier Deluxe TPE DC DLX
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A classically styled dreadnought cutaway with great build quality, value for money, playability and sound."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tanglewood Premier Deluxe TPE DC DLX review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 388)
Xvive V5 Delay
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A fine entry point to delay land."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Xvive V5 Delay review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 261)
Fender Classic Player Baja '60s Telecaster
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Classic 60s-style Tele with extra sounds from the four-way selector and S-1 switch: what's not to like?"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Classic Player Baja '60s Telecaster review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 388)
Tanglewood Premier Deluxe TPE SF DLX
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A good all-round sound, acoustically and amp'd, but a little less big-hearted tonally than its dreadnought sibling."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tanglewood Premier Deluxe TPE SF DLX review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 388)
Xvive V3 Metal
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Although the V3 lacks versatility, you'll be hard pushed to find heavier tones elsewhere."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Xvive V3 Metal review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 261)
Fender Classic Player Strat HH
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A classy looking Strat with dual Wide Range humbuckers and a dual personality to match."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Classic Player Strat HH review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 388)
MacPherson Nomad
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Beautifully made and finished with a very clean modern aesthetic. The supplied pickups are aimed at gain-laden tones but, of course, you can choose your own."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MacPherson Nomad review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 388)
DigiTech Bass Whammy
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Serious return of a cult pitch-shifting pedal with mono and polyphonic modes."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DigiTech Bass Whammy review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 388)
Nineboys Tonk Bros Parlour Guitar
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Highly affordable Brit-made electro that comes beaten up and bruised if you want. Not for everyone, but has undeniable mojo."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Nineboys Tonk Bros Parlour Guitar review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 388)
Barnett-Davies 15/30
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A finely-built Brit amp with workaday looks but purposeful tones and features."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Barnett-Davies 15/30 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 388)
Dunlop Jimi Hendrix Band Of Gypsys FFM6 Fuzz Face Mini
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Another worthy entry in the small Face family - an aggressive vintage fuzz for Hendrix tones and beyond."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Dunlop Jimi Hendrix Band Of Gypsys FFM6 Fuzz Face Mini review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 388)
Boss VE-2 Vocal Harmonist
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Easy vocal enhancement and harmonies for singing guitarists."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Boss VE-2 Vocal Harmonist review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 388)
Washburn Parallaxe PXS29FRTBBM
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The metal market is saturated with shred machines, but not many possess more than 24 frets. So, if your playing style demands more at the dusty end, this model is worth serious investigation."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Washburn Parallaxe PXS29FRTBBM review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 261)
Orange Micro Crush Pix
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It's not very flexible, but if you operate within its parameters you'll find the Micro Crush Pix is a decent mini amp."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Orange Micro Crush Pix review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 261)
Höfner CS Verythin Limited Edition
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Yes, it loses points for some untidy binding and a scratchy jack, but with some TLC, this Verythin could be a retro crowd-pleaser."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Höfner CS Verythin Limited Edition review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 261)
DOD Envelope Filter 440
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"There are no subtle wah textures; the 440 is all about in-your-face filter goodness, with a host of intuitive, faithfully recreated tones."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DOD Envelope Filter 440 review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 261)
Höfner CS Club Solid
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"What Höfner is offering with the Contemporary Series Club Solid is an aristocratic guitar at a price we bums can afford. Sorry, Mr Lebowski - we won after all."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Höfner CS Club Solid review
Blackstar Fly 3
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A huge innovation in a tiny field."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Blackstar Fly 3 review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 261)
Höfner CS Galaxie
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Galaxie was odd in its time and it's odd now, but it has a tone that's unique - and that's rare nowadays."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Höfner CS Galaxie review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 261)
Caparison C2 ANG-QE
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If metal is your bag, there aren't many guitars in this price range that are built this well and produce such truly brutal metal tones."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Caparison C2 ANG-QE review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 261)