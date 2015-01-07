New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (January 2015)

Every month, Total Guitar and Guitarist magazines - both of which are our sister publications - review the latest amplifiers, electric guitars, acoustics and other guitar-related items.

In this gallery we've gathered every new review featured on the site throughout December and originally published in Total Guitar issues 261/262 and Guitarist 388/389.

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"A super-freak with Leo Fender's fingerprints on it; don't let it fade into obscurity again."

5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: G&L Tribute Series Fallout review

(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 260)

BUY: G&L Tribute Series Fallout currently available from:

UK: Thomann

US: Full Compass