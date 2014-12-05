Seymour Duncan 805 Overdrive review

A practical pedal in front of clean or dirty amps. In an over-subscribed genre, the 805's EQ and wide range of gain gives it real versatility.

The Seymour Duncan 805 takes its inspiration from a TS-808 Tube Screamer but is designed with an expanded gain range and adds three-band EQ in the form of three mini knobs for bass, mid and treble.

"The crucial mid knob (operating at 750Hz) can either scoop out the sound or give you a nice throaty honk"

Balancing the level and drive knobs provides a whole range of boosted and driven sounds. With the drive knob at minimum, you still get 8dB of gain and can wind up the level to give you a useful clean boost.

At full whack, the drive knob offers 36dB of gain for a valve-like overdrive that can add a second channel to any amp.

At their (notched) neutral positions there's little tonal shift, but the three EQ knobs each offer cut or boost at a well-chosen frequency for fine tuning of the sound, particularly the crucial mid knob (operating at 750Hz), that can either scoop out the sound or give you a nice throaty honk.