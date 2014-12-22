Höfner CS Verythin Limited Edition review

Yes, it loses points for some untidy binding and a scratchy jack, but with some TLC, this Verythin could be a retro crowd-pleaser.

If the Höfner Verythin Limited Edition takes its colour from 70s bathroom suites, its soul is inspired by vintage rock 'n' roll, and its slimline body a chiropractic consideration to the guitar player's backbone.

"With two high-output nickel humbuckers, the Verythin sounds as if it has been hot-rodded at source"

Yes, the Verythin has a huge surface area, but it's light, ergonomically obliging, and makes a serious play for the black-and-white-checked rockabilly pound beside the pomade in every 50s rock 'n' roller's pocket.

Acoustically, the Verythin pushes a bright but modest tone through two f-shaped soundholes, but there's nothing modest when you plug it in. With two high-output nickel humbuckers, the Verythin sounds as if it has been hot-rodded at source.

The character of the tone is pure 50s rock 'n' roll, but this guitar also has a surprising appetite for high-gain situations, offering a brighter voice than its solid-bodied counterparts, and would do well with those who covet an approximation of Billy Duffy of The Cult's tone.

Rolling the gain back to where the amp just breaks up finds the Verythin's sweet spot, gnarly in the bridge position, and punchy and jangly in the neck. The cleans have plenty of snap, too.

Even if the tuning can be a little ropey when thrashed hard, don't let anyone tell you a Bigsby Licensed vibrato isn't a welcome addition to a hollowbody such as this.