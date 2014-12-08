Xvive V5 Delay review

The Chinese-built, US-based Xvive V5 is an analogue delay pedal that aims to replicate the warmth of old-school stompboxes, and adds a pleasing retro decay to its repeats.

Delay times range from 25 to 600 milliseconds, which covers rockabilly slapback to syncopated passages, and while a touch of hiss accompanies the repeats, it's not too obvious.

One of the joys of analogue delays is self-oscillation, and the V5 is no slouch here, either: cranking the feedback at any delay time offers instant UFO-replicating gratification.