Although the V3 lacks versatility, you'll be hard pushed to find heavier tones elsewhere.

As you might have guessed, the Xvive V3 specialises in heavy.

"Its saturated tones make for effortless palm-muted riffing and legato"

With an extreme scoop to the mids, mammoth low end and mucho gain - its saturated tones make for effortless palm-muted riffing and legato.

But while it sounds great for a spot of bedroom Dimebag riffing, the pedal could struggle in a live band mix.

Also, unlike some other metal distortion pedals, there's no way to adjust the scoop, since the tone control adjusts only the high frequencies.