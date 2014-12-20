Orange Micro Crush Pix review

It's not very flexible, but if you operate within its parameters you'll find the Micro Crush Pix is a decent mini amp.

With a four-inch speaker, Orange's Micro Crush sounds bigger than some of its rivals, offering a slightly fuller bass response, and it also includes a handy built-in chromatic tuner.

"Turn up to 10 o'clock, and it breaks up for vintage grit"

While the clean channel's lower volumes provide a good platform for shimmering chords, it doesn't stay clean for long; turn up to 10 o'clock, and it breaks up for vintage grit.

Switching to the OD channel yields a wild, loose crunch that's great for indie barre chords; but with no gain control, it's not especially versatile, so falls down a little on heavy rock and metal.