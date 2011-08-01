New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (August 2011)
Charvel San Dimas Wild Card (£839)
Every month MusicRadar's industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the world's best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.
This is a collection of electric and acoustic guitars, amps and effects - all of which have been meticulously tested by either Guitarist or Total Guitar in recent months and published on MusicRadar throughout July 2011.
Flick through this month's picks and follow the links to read each product's full review. First up is a card that any rock player would like in their hand...
Verdict:
"A stylish looking guitar that's straight from the '80s, with great rock tones and features to keep shredders happy all day long."
4 out of 5
Suhr Rasmus Standard S100 (£899)
Verdict:
"The Rasmus comes with hugely versatile Suhr pickups and a simplified vibrato system. Its plain Jane looks should help it appeal to a wide range of players, too. Now, if we can just sort out that naff headstock logo."
5 out of 5
T-Rex ToneBug Chorus + Flanger (£145)
Verdict:
"If you're buying with your ears, then this ToneBug's well worth the cash. But if tweaking your sounds, hands-free control and true bypass are your thing, give it some thought."
4 out of 5
Jetter GS3 (£199)
Verdict:
"Three levels of dirt in a single pedal with excellent onstage switching options."
4 out of 5
Electro-Harmonix 44 Magnum (£109)
Verdict:
"As an eminently portable safety net for your temperamental vintage amp, the 44 Magnum could prove indispensable. The intrinsic tone isn't especially impressive, but feed a pedal or two through it and it's certainly very usable."
3.5 out of 5
Read the Electro-Harmonix 44 Magnum review
BUY: Electro-Harmonix 44 Magnum currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Guitar Tech GTE005 Active Volume Pedal (£49.99)
Verdict:
"For everything from Alex Lifeson-style swells to silencing your noisy rig on the fly, the GTE005 has your back. None of the similar units that we're aware of made by Boss, Ernie Ball or Morley provide independent minimum and maximum volume pots in this way - the GT005 is among the most versatile volume pedals we've played."
4.5 out of 5
Qwik Tune SNARK SN-1 Guitar and Bass Tuner (£14.99)
Verdict:
"The SN-2 has proved invaluable for practise and gigs, and has good - if not exceptional - battery life. The SN-1 trims off unnecessary features, comes in a more palatable black as opposed to red hue, and saves you just about the price of a set of strings. A no brainer!"
4.5 out of 5
Read the Qwik Tune SNARK SN-1 Guitar and Bass Tuner review
BUY: Qwik Tune SNARK SN-1 Guitar and Bass Tuner currently available from:
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Hughes and Kettner Tubemeister 18 (£559)
Verdict:
"Versatile, portable, great sounding, good value - the new ruler in the compact-head kingdom."
4.5 out of 5
Read the Hughes and Kettner Tubemeister 18 review
BUY: Hughes and Kettner Tubemeister 18 currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Hofner Verythin Singlecut (£1175)
Verdict:
"This semi-acoustic is certainly more individual than many others out there, but its attributes need to be carefully weighed against the outlay to see if the extra expense involved is worthwhile."
3.5 out of 5
Read the Hofner Verythin Singlecut review
BUY: Hofner Verythin Singlecut currently available from:
US: Sweetwater
Knaggs Chesapeake Severn 3 (£2599)
Verdict:
"A very fine interpretation of the classic single-coil guitar with an old-style, clear and ringing sound and a feel to die for."
4.5 out of 5
Fender Super-Sonic Twin (£1798)
Verdict:
"A Twin Reverb for the 21st century - this should become of the standard hire amps for festivals, clubs and studios."
4 out of 5
Schecter Robin Finck Ultra (£899)
Verdict:
"The Robin Finck Ultra offers plenty of appeal in its build quality, comfortable playability and range of sounds."
4 out of 5
LTD Viper 10 (£165)
Verdict:
"Even without the extras of the bundled version, it's still a damn good package."
4 out of 5
BUY: LTD Viper 10 currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
Martin Performing Artist Series DCPA4 (£1359)
Verdict:
"A superbly built, stage-ready dreadnought that's well-suited to live band duties."
3.5 out of 5
Read the Martin Performing Artist Series DCPA4 review
BUY: Martin Performing Artist Series DCPA4 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann
US: Sweetwater
Knaggs Influence Kenai 3 (£2699)
Verdict:
"If you like your single-cuts to sound old, clear and soulful, try this."
4.5 out of 5
Vox VDL1 Dynamic Looper (£239)
Verdict:
"An effective performance tool if you want to create something a little different."
4 out of 5
Read the Vox VDL1 Dynamic Looper review
BUY: Vox VDL1 Dynamic Looper currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Gear4Music | DV247
Hardwire HT-6 Polyphonic Tuner (£99)
Verdict:
"Get over any aesthetic niggles, plus the £30 price difference between this and its rival, and the HT-6 is a serious contender for your cash."
5 out of 5
Read the Hardwire HT-6 Polyphonic Tuner review
BUY: Hardwire HT-6 Polyphonic Tuner currently available from:
UK: Thomann
US: Full Compass
Martin Performing Artist Series GPCPA4 (£1359)
Verdict:
"A solid, loud and powerful performer capable of handling a range of styles."
4 out of 5
Read the Martin Performing Artist Series GPCPA4 review
BUY: Martin Performing Artist Series GPCPA4 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann
US: Sweetwater
Korg Pandora Mini (£95)
Verdict:
"A diminutive but immensely practical pocket-sized practice tool for headphone use."
4 out of 5
Read the Korg Pandora Mini review
BUY: Korg Pandora Mini currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
IK Multimedia AmpliTube Custom Shop
Verdict:
"When you add the flexibility that the Custom Shop offers to IK's established dedication to first-class digital tones and consider the great equipment that you get in the free download, this is a truly unmissable package."
5 out of 5
Jet City Afterburner (£79)
Verdict:
"If you're after low or mid-gain sounds at a reasonable price, this pedal is a great solution."
4 out of 5
Dean Dime Amplification D100 head (£449)
Verdict:
"Dimebag completists won't want to miss it, but anyone else should try it first."
4 out of 5
Vox Series 22 (£480)
Verdict:
"This Vox rocks straight out of the blocks."
4 out of 5
Electro-Harmonix Stereo Talking Machine (£157)
Verdict:
"Refreshing filter sounds that get you close to the classic 'talking guitar' effect."
4 out of 5
Read the Electro-Harmonix Stereo Talking Machine review
BUY: Electro-Harmonix Stereo Talking Machine currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
The Creamery Wide Range Humbuckers (£150)
Verdict:
"Forgive us for milking an old cliché, but cream always rises to the top."
5 out of 5
Line 6 POD HD (£349)
Verdict:
"For bedroom and studio use this is perfect, but if you mostly play live, other PODs could be better suited."
5 out of 5
Hudson HDR-3CE Vincent (£918)
Verdict:
"The HDR-3CE proves that Hudson knows how to build a great sounding, quality acoustic, boasting high-end appointments without the hefty price tag."
4 out of 5