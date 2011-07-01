Jetter GS3 review

Three levels of dirt in a single pedal with excellent onstage switching options.

Like its sister pedal, the Jetdrive, the GS3 has two channels that can be used independently or cascaded, with each one having a unique voice and gain structure.



More flexibility is provided by a third footswitch that operates an overall bypass regardless of the on/off status of the channels. Each channel is capable of producing usefully different sounds.

"With two channels cascaded there's a huge palette of full-bodied overdrive available."

Both function nicely as clean boosts and, while channel one features the milder overdrive and a rear-panel 'cut' knob that controls presence, channel two is higher gain and is voiced not unlike a Marshall 'Plexi'.

With two channels cascaded there's a huge palette of full-bodied overdrive available.