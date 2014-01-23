NAMM 2014: M-Audio unveils M3-6 monitors

Three separate drivers deliver a combined 160 watts of power - not bad for a six-inch monitor!

NAMM 2014: M-Audio rolled out its eight-inch M3-8 three-way monitor just last year and, hot on its heels, comes the six-inch incarnation, the M3-6.

Designed for desktop monitoring where space is at a premium, each M3-6 has a six-inch woven Kevlar LF driver, a five-inch midrange driver and one-inch silk tweeter. Each driver is powered by its own Class A/B internal amplifier, meaning the M3-6 can offer three-way monitoring in the same footprint as a two-way speaker.

Prices look competitive, with the M3-6s costing around $249.99 USD/ £199.99/€249.99 per monitor (street price). Check out the press release below for more info...

M-Audio M3-6 monitors press release

Innovative tri-amped coaxial monitors deliver precise, immersive sound for the audio professional.

Cumberland, RI, USA - January 22, 2014. M-Audio (www.m-audio.com), industry-leading manufacturer of award-winning computer interface and studio integration solutions, announces the addition of the M3-6 to its acclaimed 3-way studio reference monitor series. The M3-6 joins the larger M3-8 3-way 8-inch studio monitor introduced in Fall 2013.

The M3-6 is a premium 3-way monitor for space-challenged desktop workspaces. The woven Kevlar® 6-inch low-frequency driver and 5-inch midrange driver are mounted coaxially, taking up no more room than a traditional 2-way speaker.

The 1-inch natural silk dome tweeter is equipped with internal waveguides for improved clarity. Inside, three separate Class A/B amplifiers—one for each driver—deliver a combined 160 Watts of power.

Features:

Three-Way Active Studio Monitors

Superior audio detail from three individually amplified drivers

Inline mid & high drivers deliver world-class acoustics in a compact size

1" silk dome tweeter with integrated waveguide

Resilient woven Kevlar drivers (6″ low / 5″ mid)

Tri-amp Class A/B power, 160 Watts total

XLR and 1/4" balanced ins; RCA unbalanced in

3-band EQ with bypass; switchable low-cut filter

40 Hz - 22 kHz frequency response

M3-6 monitors are sold individually, with an estimated street price of $249.99 USD/ £199.99/€249.99.

M-Audio will unveil the M3-6 in Hall A, Booth 6700, at the 2014 NAMM Show, January 23- 26 in Anaheim, California. For more information, visit: www.m-audio.com/wnamm2014