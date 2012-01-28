NAMM 2012: Fender electric guitars and amps in pictures
Kurt Cobain Mustang
"The Kurt Cobain Mustang pays tribute to a model that the Nirvana star favoured throughout his career, from the Smells Like Teen Spirit promo video through to the band's In Utero tour dates and associated television appearances."
Johnny Marr Jaguar
The Johnny Marr signature Jaguar guitar "puts the inventive ringing sounds and highly distinctive design mods of one of the UK's greatest modern-era guitarists into a truly unique variation on a classic Fender guitar model".
Mustang Floor multi-effects pedal
The Mustang Floor is Fender's first multi-effects pedal.
Pawn Shop Excelsior amp
Beneath its 'cold-war cool' vinyl covering the Excelsior features a single 15-inch Special Design speaker and instrument, microphone and accordion inputs with individually optimised circuitry.
UK RRP: £298.90
Fender Pawn Shop Special Greta model
A two-watt tabletop amp with a 4-inch Special Design speaker, VU meter with 'clean to overload' indicator display and a 1/8-inch back-panel auxiliary input for iPod or other media player use.
The amp also featuresa single 12AT7 output tube and 12AX7 preamp tube, with a quarter-inch instrument jack and quarter-inch line out jack for preamp use.
UK RRP: £202.80
50th Anniversary Jaguar
Fender are celebrating 50 years of the Jaguar with a US-built Anniversary model.
New Blacktops
Fender has announced several additions to the Blacktop range that it launched last year, including a Baritone Telecaster, a P90-equipped Jaguar and a HSH Stratocaster.
The three new instruments are the Blacktop Telecaster Baritone, Blacktop Stratocaster HSH and Blacktop Jaguar 90.
Fender Machete combo amp
The Machete is a 50-watt, dual-channel amp with high-end features.
Select Series
The Select Series is top of the range stuff. Seven models with high-end features, elegant designs and price tags to match.
Super Bassman
The Super Bassman is just one of six new members of the Bassman Pro series of cabs and more.
Super-Champ Stack
The Super-Champ X2, Super-Champ X2 head and SC112 enclosure bring brand new modelling features to Fender's popular Super-Champ range.
New Squier Signatures
Squire by Fender are debuting three brand new signature models - the Avril Lavigne Telecaster, the Jim Root Telecaster, and the Mikey Way Mustang Bass.
Squier Vintage Modiifed
Squier by Fender also revealed five all-new Vintage Modified models. They are a '70s Stratocaster, a Telecaster Special, a Surf Stratocaster, a Stratocaster HSS, and a Stratocaster.