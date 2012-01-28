NAMM 2012: Fender electric guitars and amps in pictures

A two-watt tabletop amp with a 4-inch Special Design speaker, VU meter with 'clean to overload' indicator display and a 1/8-inch back-panel auxiliary input for iPod or other media player use.

The amp also featuresa single 12AT7 output tube and 12AX7 preamp tube, with a quarter-inch instrument jack and quarter-inch line out jack for preamp use.

UK RRP: £202.80