Image 1 of 4 Squier Jim Root Telecaster - body detail NAMM 2012: Squier By Fender introduces all-new Signature models

Image 2 of 4 Squier Jim Root Telecaster NAMM 2012: Squier By Fender introduces all-new Signature models

Image 3 of 4 Squier Avril Lavigne Telecaster NAMM 2012: Squier By Fender introduces all-new Signature models

Image 4 of 4 Squier Mikey Way Bass NAMM 2012: Squier By Fender introduces all-new Signature models



NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Squier is excited to introduce three new artist signature models, the Avril Lavigne Telecaster, the Jim Root Telecaster, and the Mikey Way Mustang Bass. The three signature models promise star-like vibe and tone at incredible Squier value.

Designed in cooperation with Slipknot/Stone Sour guitar speed demon Jim Root, the Jim Root Telecaster boasts several foreboding features, most notably an elegant satin-matte finish in black or white, starkly simple single-knob/single switch control layout, black die-cast tuners and other black hardware, and two pulverizing passive humbucking pickups with black covers.

The new lavish, black-on-black Avril Lavigne Telecaster joins Lavigne's chart-topping signature Tele, and features several striking touches, including a three-ply pickguard, knurled black flat-top volume control knob, a black headstock with die-cast turners, and a distinctive 12th-fret skull and crossbones logo.

The Mikey Way Mustang Bass, designed with the input of My Chemical Romance bassist Mikey Way, takes the classic Mustang Bass and amps it through the roof with a dazzling large-flake Silver Sparkle finish with black racing stripes, a single seismic humbucking pickup with a black cover, and a black headstock with Way's signature on the back.

Also in the signature series are the Simon Neil Signature Stratocaster and the James Johnston Jazz Bass guitars. Released in Europe in 2009, these popular signature models designed in collaboration with the Scottish rockers are now made available worldwide.

For more information, visit Squier Guitar

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter