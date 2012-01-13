Image 1 of 3 Fender's Super Bassman 300-watt head NAMM 2012: Fender introduces Bassman Pro Series heads and cabinets

NAMM 2012: Fender is thrilled to introduce new Bassman Pro series of heads and cabs that will tug at the heartstrings of bass players worldwide. Decked out in '60s blackface, and supercharged with monstrous sound and rock-solid strength, the six new members of the Bassman Pro series are designed with world-tour ready features and enormous Fender tone.

The Super Bassman is a pummeling, 300-watt tube head designed to tear up the largest arenas. Features include a tube preamp (two 12AX7s) and tube power amp (one 12AX7, one 12AT7, six 6550s); vintage channel that delivers the full, warm sound of a classic Fender passive tone stack; overdrive channel that delivers the aggressive and responsive sound of a modern active tone stack; footswitch that allows to choose between channels; rear-panel Fender Automatic Bias system that constantly monitors and re-biases tubes for perfect performance and alerts you when service is required; speaker output switch that can be set to "mute" to turn speaker off and record silently from the XLR output; impedance switch (8, 4, or 2 ohms); master volume control with pull mute and Fender mid-'60s "Blackface" styling.

Powerful, innovative and great for touring or recording, the Bassman 100T is the little brother to the Super Bassman, utilizing the same pre-amp married to four 6L6 power amp tubes. Unique to the Bassman 100T is a rear-panel output power switch which allows for full 100-watt power, quieter 25-watt power, or 25-watt silent mode, where the Bassman 100T's internal power soak takes the heat. The XLR output contains both the pre-amp and the power amp signal, which makes it ideal for capturing rich power amp tone straight from the XLR output.

Fender's new Bassman Procabinets deliver power, articulation and classy looks. Each cabinet, designed to deliver big bass sound in lightweight packages, features Fender Special Design Eminence Neodymium speakers; compression driver horn with attenuator; classic mid-'60s Fender "Blackface" styling; ¼" and Speakon connectors, and built-in heavy-duty handles for easier transport.

The Bassman 810 NEO (4 Ohm, rated at 2000w program) and Bassman 610 NEO (4 Ohm, rated at 1600w program) cabinets feature rear glide rails, while the smaller Bassman 410 NEO (8 Ohm, rated at 1000w program) and Bassman 115 NEO (8 Ohm, rated at 700w program) cabinets have removable caster wheels and spring-loaded handles.

