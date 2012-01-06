Image 1 of 6 Fender Blacktop Baritone Telecaster - body NAMM 2012: Fender introduces new Blacktop guitar models

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Fender is proud to introduce three highly distinctive new additions to its acclaimed Blacktop series, a family that expands the sonic horizons of classic Fender models with high-powered features and design modifications. The three new instruments are the Blacktop Telecaster Baritone, Blacktop Stratocaster HSH and Blacktop Jaguar 90.

The Blacktop series presents a truly unique new model in the deeply resounding form of the Blacktop Telecaster Baritone guitar. A true baritone Telecaster, it creates a rich sound of distinctive depth and character with a 27" scale, lowdown B-to-B tuning, and a tonally versatile triple-pickup configuration—including a full-throated humbucking bridge pickup—that covers the entire sonic spectrum from tic-tac twang to full-on kerrang!

The instrument features an alder body, maple neck, 9.5"-radius rosewood fretboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and aged white position markers, single-coil Telecaster neck and middle pickups, humbucking bridge pickup, five-way pickup switching, three-ply pickguard (black-white-black), skirted black amp knobs (volume and tone) and black switch tip, Blacktop Telecaster bridge and chrome hardware. Finish options include Classic Copper, Ghost Silver and Three-color Sunburst.

The Blacktop Stratocaster HSH amps up the already blistering Blacktop Stratocaster HH model with the unusual addition of a single-coil Telecaster middle pickup amid the full-throttle neck and bridge humbucking pickups. A scorchingly formidable guitar that was already extremely versatile thus becomes even more so.

This guitar features an alder body, maple neck, 9.5"-radius rosewood fretboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and aged white position markers, humbucking neck and bridge pickups, single-coil Telecaster middle pickup, five-way pickup switching, three-ply pickguard (black-white-black), skirted black amp knobs (one volume, two tone) and black trem arm tip, Blacktop Stratocaster bridge and chrome hardware. Finish options are Black and Titanium Silver.

Those who prefer their big cats to purr rather than roar will love the alluring sound and lithe form of the Blacktop Jaguar 90. We've taken the humbucking pickup-equipped Blacktop Jaguar HH and outfitted it with two single-coil pickups that give it a whole new sonic personality. Distinctive features include the classic Jaguar 24" scale, skirted black amp knobs (volume, tone) and an Adjusto-Matic™ bridge with stop tailpiece.

Other features include an alder body, maple neck, 9.5"-radius rosewood fretboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and aged white position markers, three-way toggle pickup switching, three-ply pickguard (black-white-black) and chrome hardware. Finish options include Two-color Sunburst and Candy Apple Red.

UK RRPs including VAT for all models are listed at £598.80, except the Blacktop two-color Sunburst which is £646.80.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Fender

