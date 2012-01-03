NAMM 2012: Fender introduces Select Series guitars and basses

The new Fender Select Series, five guitars and two basses

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Fender is very proud to introduce its new top-of-the-production-line best: the Fender Select series. Designed as "Select instruments for select individuals," the five guitars and two basses in the series are designed to be players' instruments that put more than six decades of Fender experience and expertise on outstandingly appointed display and bring a wealth of high-end features and elegant design options to discerning musicians everywhere.

With choice tone woods, figured tops, strikingly beautiful finishes, figured and quarter-sawn maple necks with compound-radius fretboards, specially voiced Fender Select pickups that deliver masterful tone, and other first-rate features, the US-made Select Series presents Fender's finest selection.

The models (pictured above, from left to right) are as follows:

The Fender Select Stratocaster is the sonic embodiment of tone-machine elegance, featuring a stunning Dark Cherry Burst gloss-lacquer finish and natural binding on a sleek flame maple-top body. Its modern "C" shaped flame maple neck has a comfortable contoured heel, Bi-Flex truss rod system for rock-solid stability, a satin lacquer back finish and rear-headstock "Fender Select" medallion.

The smooth-playing compound radius flame maple fretboard (9.5"-14") has 22 medium jumbo frets, stylish black pearloid position inlays and a gloss lacquer finish. Pure and singing signature sound comes from new Fender Select Stratocaster single-coil neck, middle and bridge pickups with five-way switching and a no-load tone control that delivers the natural uncolored sound of the bridge pickup when dimed. Other premium features include a three-ply pickguard (parchment-black-parchment), two-point synchronized tremolo bridge with vintage-style bent steel saddles, deluxe staggered cast/sealed locking tuners and nickel-chrome hardware. MAP $2049.99.

The Fender Select Stratocaster HSS shares the same features, with several notable exceptions: It takes the refined elegance of its triple-single-coil brother and amps it up through the roof with the extra power of a Fender Select Stratocaster humbucking bridge pickup and the added elegance of a striking Antique Burst gloss-lacquer finish, modern "C" shaped birdseye maple neck, and smooth-playing compound radius rosewood fretboard (9.5"-14") with white pearloid position inlays. MAP $2049.99.

The Fender Select Telecaster elevates our very first legendary guitar model to the epitome of elegant style and formidable sonic substance, with a stunning Violin Burst gloss-lacquer finish and natural binding on a resonant honeycomb-chambered ash body with a solid flame maple top. Its modern "C" shaped birdseye maple neck has a comfortable contoured heel, Bi-Flex truss rod system for rock-solid stability, a satin lacquer back finish and rear-headstock "Fender Select" medallion.

The smooth-playing compound radius birdseye maple fretboard (9.5"-14") has 22 medium jumbo frets, stylish black pearloid position inlays and a gloss lacquer finish. Crisp, clear signature sound comes from new Fender Select Telecaster single-coil neck and bridge pickups with three-way switching and a no-load tone control that delivers the natural uncolored sound of the bridge pickup when dimed. Other premium features include a three-ply pickguard (parchment-black-parchment), knurled chrome knobs, American Telecaster bridge with new American Standard bent steel saddles and stamped brass plate, deluxe staggered cast/sealed locking tuners and nickel-chrome hardware. MAP $2149.99.

The Fender Select Carved Koa Top Telecaster is a finely crafted, artfully captivating and sonically potent take on the model, with a stunning Sienna Edge Burst gloss-lacquer finish on a lightweight empress body with a carved koa top. Its modern "C" shaped flame maple neck has a Bi-Flex truss rod system for rock-solid stability, a satin lacquer back finish and rear-headstock "Fender Select" medallion..

The smooth-playing compound radius rosewood fretboard (9.5"-14") has 22 medium jumbo frets, stylish white pearloid position inlays and a gloss lacquer finish. Crisp, clear signature sound comes from Fender Select Telecaster single-coil neck and bridge pickups with three-way switching and a no-load tone control that delivers the natural uncolored sound of the bridge pickup when dimed. Other premium features include knurled chrome knobs, American Telecaster bridge with new American Standard bent steel saddles and stamped brass plate, deluxe staggered cast/sealed locking tuners and nickel-chrome hardware. MAP $2499.99.

The Fender Select Carved Maple Top Telecaster shares the features above, with the elegant exceptions of an Amber gloss-lacquer finish, carved flame maple top and black pearloid position inlays. MAP $2499.99.

The Fender Select Precision Bass presents an elegantly crafted, sonically seismic new take on the bass guitar that started it all, with a gorgeous Two-color Sunburst gloss-lacquer finish and flame maple top. Its modern "C" shaped quartersawn maple neck has Posiflex graphite support rods, a satin lacquer back finish and rear-headstock "Fender Select" medallion.

The smooth-playing compound radius flame maple fretboard (9.5"-14") has 20 medium jumbo frets, stylish black pearloid position inlays and a gloss lacquer finish. Loud, clear and deeply resounding tone issues from the new single Fender Select Precision Bass split-coil pickup. Other premium features include a three-ply pickguard (parchment-black-parchment), High-Mass Vintage bridge (top-loading or strings-through-body), Fender/Hipshot vintage-style tuners with tapered shafts, knurled chrome knobs, "stealth" string retainer and nickel-chrome hardware. MAP $2299.99.

The Fender Select Jazz Bass elevates our most sonically versatile bass to the height of alluringly refined elegance and power, with a striking Amber Burst gloss-lacquer finish and flame maple top. It too has a modern "C" shaped quartersawn maple neck with Posiflex graphite support rods, satin lacquer finish and rear-headstock "Fender Select" medallion. Its smooth-playing compound radius rosewood fretboard (9.5"-14") has 20 medium jumbo frets and stylish white pearloid position inlays.

Two brand-new single-coil Fender Select Jazz Bass pickups pump warm and full low end, snarling midrange and ringing highs. It too features a three-ply pickguard (parchment-black-parchment), High-Mass Vintage bridge (top-loading or strings-through-body), Fender/Hipshot vintage-style tuners with tapered shafts, knurled chrome knobs, "stealth" string retainer and nickel-chrome hardware. MAP $2299.99.

