NAMM 2012: Fender introduces the Machete combo amp

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Fender introduces the all-new Machete combo amp. With tremendous versatility and performance-oriented features, this high-end, sonically powerful combo is an essential companion for the discerning musician.

The 50-watt, dual-channel Machete combo boasts a completely new high-gain channel, an extremely clear-sounding clean channel that can be pushed into aggressive rhythm guitar territory, and onboard digital reverb. Its heavily robust enclosure construction and single 12-inch Celestion speaker deliver full, rich and pummeling response, with midrange notch control, adjustable speaker damping for finely tuned performance, XLR output with switchable speaker muting and cabinet emulation, and push-pull pots for bright boost and gain boost on the rhythm channel.

Serious guitarists and amp connoisseurs who are both meticulous and adventurous about even the finest details of their sound will find the Machete a formidable new member of their arsenal. The turbo-charged combo's distinctive cosmetics include vinyl covering with inlaid white piping and gray vinyl "steering wheel grip" accents, new Black Silver Strand grille cloth, heavily knurled chrome knobs and all-new corners and hardware. Four-button footswitch and fitted cover included.

