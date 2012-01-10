Image 1 of 6 NAMM 2012: Squier by Fender introduces all-new Vintage Modified Series Image 2 of 6 Vintage Modified '70s Stratocaster Image 3 of 6 Vintage Modified Telecaster Special Image 4 of 6 Vintage Modified Surf Stratocaster Image 5 of 6 Vintage Modified Stratocaster HSS Image 6 of 6 Vintage Modified Stratocaster

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Squier announces the debut of the revamped, all-new Vintage Modified Series. The new Vintage Modified series introduces new model types fully outfitted in retro-inspired, chop-shop looks, along with rich, roaring tone. The new series includes five models.

New to the series is the Vintage Modified '70s Stratocaster, a sweet-looking model that delivers the distinctive look of the 1970s workhorse Fender guitars. Available in all-Black maple-fingerboard and Vintage White rosewood-fingerboard, both models feature a large headstock, vintage-tint gloss neck and black plastic parts typical of that era.

The all-new Vintage Modified Telecaster Special puts a special spin on the model with truly modded and hot-rodded features, including a full-sounding Jazzmasterneck pickup, and a vintage-tint maple Jazzmaster neck. This killer-vibe guitar is available in White Blonde and Butterscotch Blonde.

Also new to the series is the Vintage Modified Surf Stratocaster, a guitar made to crest the perfect wave of Squier sound. Features include highly distinctive tube-style pickups and classically colourful Surf Green, Sonic Blue and Candy Apple Red finishes that evoke the sand, sun and fun vibe of Fender's early-'60s golden age.

The Vintage Modified Stratocaster HSS comes roaring back with new features, including a vintage-tint gloss neck, '70s-style large headstock, powerful humbucking bridge-pickup tone and a striking new Charcoal Frost Metallic finish option in addition to timelessly cool Black and Three-color Sunburst.

The revamped Vintage Modified Stratocaster arrives with all-new stylish features and its classic triple-single-coil tone. Other features include a vintage-tint gloss neck, '70s-style large headstock, and an alluring new Vintage Blonde finish option along with the timeless Black and Three-color Sunburst finishes.

For more information, and to locate a dealer near you, go to www.squierguitars.com.

UK RRPs inc VAT:

Vintage Modified Stratocaster, Rosewood Fretboard, 3-Tone Sunburst - £274.80

Vintage Modified Stratocaster, Rosewood Fretboard, Black - £274.80

Vintage Modified Stratocaster, Rosewood Fretboard, Vintage Blonde - £274.80

Vintage Modified Stratocaster HSS, Rosewood Fretboard, 3-Tone Sunburst - £274.80

Vintage Modified Stratocaster HSS, Rosewood Fretboard, Black - £274.80

Vintage Modified Stratocaster HSS, Rosewood Fretboard, Charcoal Frost Metallic - £274.80

Vintage Modified '70s Stratocaster, Rosewood Fretboard, Vintage White - £322.80

Vintage Modified '70s Stratocaster, Maple Fretboard, Black - £322.80

Vintage Modified Surf Stratocaster, Rosewood Fretboard, Candy Apple Red - £334.80

Vintage Modified Surf Stratocaster, Rosewood Fretboard, Surf Green - £334.80

Vintage Modified Surf Stratocaster, Rosewood Fretboard, Sonic Blue - £334.80

Vintage Modified Telecaster Special, Maple Fingerboard, White Blonde - £334.80

Vintage Modified Telecaster Special, Maple Fingerboard, Butterscotch Blonde - £334.80

