Image 1 of 2 Fender Super-Champ X2 head and SC112 enclosure NAMM 2012:Fender introduces new Super-Champ head, cabinet and combo Image 2 of 2 Fender Super-Champ X2 combo NAMM 2012: Fender introduces new Super-Champ head, cabinet and combo

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Fender is proud to introduce the all-new members of the popular Super-Champ series. The new Super-Champ X2, Super-Champ X2 head and SC112 enclosure bring exciting, brand new modelling and user-friendly features, providing great tone for blues, rock, country and more.

Made in Ensenada, Mexico, the ultra-functional Super-Champ X2 combo amplifier combines 15 watts of rich dual-6V6 tube amplification with a Fender Special Design 10-inch speaker for dynamic combo amp tone.

Read more:

This simple, easy-to-use platform includes two switchable channels and several modern extras, such as a voicing knob for selection of 16 different amp types (Tweed, Blackface, British, Metal and more), 15 effects with level control, dual-channel switching (footswitch optional), tap tempo control for precise delay time or modulation speed adjustment, 1/4-inch line output and USB output for speaker-emulated digital recording. For extra versatility, players can add-on the Fender FUSE software (available as a free download), for customization of amp voicing and effects defaults, effects parameters deep editing, and online access to free Fender community content.

The Super-Champ X2 head offers great, low-power tube sound in compact design that presents the same great features as its 15-watt, dual-channel combo sibling. It's designed for use with the new SC112 Enclosure, or other 8-ohm speaker enclosure.

The new SC112 enclosure mates perfectly with the Super-Champ X2 head or other quality amplifiers. Also made in Ensenada, Mexico, it is compact and rugged, rated at 80 watts RMS (at 8 ohms), and features a single 12-inch Celestion G12P-80 speaker for tight, defined tone and a closed-back design for increased bass response.

For more information, visit Fender

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter