Musikmesse 2016: Epiphone reveals Brent Hinds Flying V Custom guitar

MUSIKMESSE 2016: It's been a long time coming, but Mastodon axe maniac Brent Hinds has finally landed himself an Epiphone signature model, the Ltd Ed Brent Hinds Flying V Custom.

With visual stylings based on Brent's 2005 Gibson Custom Flying V (as seen in our Mastodon rig tour), the sig packs a Silverburst finish on mahogany body, with a mahogany neck, 12" radius ebony fingerboard and Grover Rotomatic 18:1 ratio tuners.

Individual touches come courtesy of the guitarist's heavy-yet-dynamic Lace USA Signature Brent Hinds Hammer Claws humbuckers, and quite-awesome skull logo on the back of the headstock.

There's no word on RRP or availability just yet, but we'll be updating the story as soon as we hear more.