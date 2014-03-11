Musikmesse 2014: Roland rolls out Frankfurt guitar product
MUSIKMESSE 2014: Roland has revealed the new products which will be putting in an appearance over in Frankfurt.
The line-up includes the GT-001, a swish looking desktop version of the GT-100 Version 2.0 (more of which later), the GP-10 multi-effects pedal, the CUBE Street EX and the VE-2 Vocal Harmonist.
Boss GT-001
Boss GT-001 press release
The GT-001 packs the acclaimed amps and effects of the flagship GT-100 Version 2.0 in a stylish desktop processor for your home studio or mobile rig. Its small size fits easily into any workspace, while the intuitive interface makes it simple to dial up world-class tones for recording and practice.
In addition to the guitar input, an XLR mic input is included for capturing vocals or acoustic instruments, and the built-in USB audio/MIDI interface provides a direct connection for creating music with your favourite DAW. Like the GT-100, the GT-001 offers powerful sound creation possibilities with dual amps and effects chains and flexible routing options.
On top of that, a newly developed guitar-to-MIDI function lets you have fun with Guitar Friend Jam and other computer programs from a normal guitar input—no special pickup required! Available as a free download, the BOSS TONE STUDIO software provides a cool graphical interface for tweaking tones from your computer, plus access to BOSS TONE CENTRAL for free studio-ready patches and much more.
• Premium amps and effects in a stylish desktop unit
• Includes BOSS’ latest COSM amp models, powerful MDP effects, and more
• Flexible routing of amps and effects through two effect chains
• Advanced multi-channel USB audio/MIDI interface for flexible recording and efficient re-amping
• Compatible with GT-100 Version 2.0 sound patches
• Panel knobs for adjusting sounds and dedicated buttons for calling up favourite tones
• BOSS TONE STUDIO editor/librarian for Mac/Windows and custom patches available at bosstonecentral.com
• XLR mic input with phantom power; specially designed effects patches for vocals and acoustic guitars
• 1/8-inch input for connecting a stereo device such as a smart phone or music player
• Monophonic guitar-to-MIDI conversion from normal 1/4-inch guitar input
• Jack for connecting an expression pedal or up to two footswitches for real-time effects control and patch changes
• Powered by USB bus or included AC adapter
Boss GT-001 side view - right
Boss GT-001 press release
Pro-Level Sound for Recording and Jamming
Under the hood of the GT-001’s stylish, streamlined body is a full-featured BOSS multi-effects processor with premium tone. Its COSM amps and effects are equivalent to the GT-100 with Version 2.0 software—BOSS’ top-of-the-line processor for stage performers—and patch data can be shared between the two units.
Dual effects chains allow you to create sophisticated tones with two amps and series/parallel effects routings, providing pro-level performance for all your music productions. Advanced parameters include a channel divide function that lets you switch effects chains manually or according to frequency or playing dynamics, and adjustable left/right mixing for flexible audio capture in your DAW.
A Powerful Tool for DAW Music Production
Via a single USB cable, the GT-001 functions as a high-quality audio interface for your Mac or Windows computer. It’s easy to capture great amp and effects tones directly into your DAW, and four audio channels provide lots of flexibility for recording, re-amping, and mixing.
For example, you can listen to the GT-001’s amps and effects while capturing an unprocessed signal in your DAW, simultaneously record processed and dry tones on separate tracks, and listen to your mix while re-amping and adjusting guitar tones through the GT-001. In addition, the ability to power the GT-001 with either the included AC adapter or a computer’s USB bus offers great convenience for home setups, studio sessions, and mobile recording with a laptop PC.
XLR Mic Input and Patches Designed for Vocals and Acoustic Guitars
The GT-001 is not just a guitar processor—you can also connect a mic to capture vocal and acoustic instrument performances into your DAW. The XLR mic input is equipped with phantom power, allowing you to use a condenser mic for top recording quality.
Specially designed patches for vocals and acoustic guitars are included, providing great sound for monitoring and tracking. The GT-001 also has a stereo aux input, perfect for connecting a smart phone or drum machine for jamming when you’re not connected to your computer.
Boss GT-001 side view - left
Boss GT-001 press release
Enjoy Computer-Based MIDI instruments from Your Normal Guitar
The GT-001 includes a monophonic guitar-to-MIDI function that allows you to play soft synths and other MIDI instruments in your computer from your normal axe, with no special pickup required. Powered by newly developed BOSS technology, this cool and convenient function is great fun when working with Roland’s free Guitar Friend Jam software, and also lets you experiment with using your guitar to create MIDI sequences in music production software.
Edit and Organise Sounds with BOSS TONE STUDIO
Available as a free download for Mac or Windows, BOSS TONE STUDIO gives you an intuitive graphical interface for creating and editing GT-001 effects patches from your computer via USB. The software also makes it easy to organise and archive patches, and to load them as needed for different songs and styles.
If your computer has Internet access, BOSS TONE STUDIO provides an integrated connection to the BOSS TONE CENTRAL website, where you can preview and download free patches created by top guitar pros directly into the GT-001. These premium patches also work with the GT-100 Version 2.0, and can be easily customised with the editing tools available in BOSS TONE STUDIO.
BOSS TONE CENTRAL: Your Web Home for Free Patches, Instructional Vids, Artist Tips, and More
BOSS TONE CENTRAL is the ultimate destination for all players that use BOSS products. Evolving to include a growing selection of BOSS gear, this newly launched site gives you access to lots of premium content, including demo videos and free patches created by famous guitarists, touring pros, and session players. Check back often for new patches, how-to videos, artist interviews, and much more. If you love BOSS effects, BOSS TONE CENTRAL is the place to be!
Boss GP-10
Boss GP-10 Guitar Processor press release
The new GP-10 puts a universe of amazing tones and tunings at your command, all in one compact processor that’s affordable and easy to use. With a Roland GK-compatible pickup on your guitar, the GP-10 lets you transform your sound into numerous classic electric and acoustic guitar types, basses, and even analogue-modelled synths, including the legendary Roland GR-300.
Not stopping there, you have access to instant altered tunings, including popular open tunings, 12-string tones, and “down” tunings that are essential for today’s ultra-heavy rock styles. The versatile GP-10 also functions as a full-featured multi-effects processor for both GK and normal pickups, giving you a huge selection of COSM amps and effects for live playing and studio recording.
In addition, USB connectivity lets you capture GP-10 tones directly into your DAW, and you can even play computer-based soft synths from your axe with the GP-10’s guitar-to-MIDI convertor!
• Instant access to down tunings, open tunings, 12-string sounds, and your own custom tunings
• Instrument modelling powered by COSM technology, including conventional electric, acoustic, and bass guitars, plus sitar, banjo, fretless guitar, and others
• Analogue guitar synthesizer modelling driven by real-time DSP allows you to play expressive, ultra-responsive synth tones
• Create totally new sounds by blending modelled and normal guitar tones together
• High-quality COSM amps and multi-effects derived from the GT-100
• 13-pin input for guitars equipped with a Roland GK-3 Divided Pickup or other GK-compatible pickup
• Standard 1/4-inch guitar input allows for use of amps and effects with any guitar
• USB audio/MIDI interface for multi-channel audio recording (including individual string output) and guitar-to-MIDI conversion with GK pickup
• BOSS TONE STUDIO editor/librarian for Mac/Windows and custom patches available at bosstonecentral.com
• Available with or without a GK-3 Divided Pickup
• Play the GP-10 and another 13-pin GK device at the same time using the GKP-2 Parallel Cable (optional)
Boss GP-10 front angle
Boss GP-10 Guitar Processor press releaseIncredible Versatility for Stage and Studio Playing
The compact GP-10 is both an instrument modelling processor and a powerful multi-effects unit. Its multi-effects section features flagship-level COSM amps and effects, and these can be used with any guitar via a standard 1/4-inch cable. Plugging into the GP-10’s GK input with a Roland GK-compatible pickup and a 13-pin cable unlocks the instrument modelling section, opening up a world of amazing sonic possibilities for both live playing and studio recording.
Instantly Change Your Guitar’s Tuning
With a GK-compatible pickup, the GP-10 allows you to change your guitar’s tuning with the press of a pedal. There’s no need to change instruments or manually re-tune for different songs or styles—just dial up the tuning you need in the GP-10 and go. Play slide in open tunings like G and E, enjoy shimmering 12-string tones, or drop your entire guitar down in semitone steps for massive, ultra-heavy riffs. There are many tuning presets to choose from, and you can also create your own customised tunings for any application.
A World-Class Collection of Classic Guitars, Synths, and More
In addition to instant tuning changes, using a GK-compatible pickup with the GP-10 lets you change your instrument’s entire sound as well. On hand are classic modelled electric guitars with single coils and humbuckers, plus steel- and nylon-string acoustics, basses, banjo, resonator, fretless guitar, and even a sitar!
The GP-10 also includes an impressive analogue-modelled synth engine that powers an authentic emulation of the famous Roland GR-300 analogue guitar synth and a super-fat OSC Synth with two oscillators and many easily adjustable sound parameters. In addition, a selection of cool “Poly FX” deliver unique sounds only possible with GK processing, allowing you to take your playing into exciting new territory. Modelled sounds can be blended with your guitar’s normal sound, putting an infinite range of tones under your fingers.
Natural, Ultra-Responsive COSM Amps
A core factor that defines an electric guitar’s sound is the amplifier type, and the GP-10 is filled with them. 30 different amps are at your disposal, including classic combos, vintage stacks, and modern high-gain amps, along with bass amps for modelled bass tones and a full-range amp for acoustic sounds.
Powered by custom BOSS DSP and the latest developments in COSM technology, the amps in the GP-10 deliver organic, responsive tone, with adjustable settings to vary the natural compression and playing feel. All the GP-10’s amps can be used with either normal guitars or those equipped with a GK pickup.
Boss GP-10 rear
Boss CUBE Street EX press releaseHigh-Performance Multi-Effects
Inside the GP-10 is a wide selection of flagship effects derived from the GT-100. Most can be used with a normal guitar (without a GK pickup), allowing the GP-10 to do double-duty as an effects processor for any guitar gig. Included are overdrives, distortions, mod effects, delay, reverb, and more, as well as intelligent harmony and other great effects. The on-board expression pedal can be used for foot volume or effects such as wah, Pedal Bend, and others.
USB Audio/MIDI Interface Built In
The GP-10 features an on-board USB audio/MIDI interface, making it easy to record great amp and effect tones in your favourite DAW with any axe. But when you use a GK-equipped guitar, the GP-10 becomes an enormously powerful creative tool that expands your production capabilities beyond any standard guitar processor. For example, you can record the audio output of each of your guitar’s strings on separate tracks, either processed with the GP-10 or captured dry for later processing.
When you record unprocessed sounds in this way, you have the ability to not only re-amp the tracks through the GP-10’s amps, but to “re-guitar” as well, using the GP-10’s instrument modelling to change the sound to anything you want after the fact! The guitar-to-MIDI function allows you to stretch your creativity even further, using your guitar to play soft synths, capture MIDI sequences, and input MIDI data into notation software on your computer.
BOSS TONE STUDIO and BOSS TONE CENTRAL
Available as a free download, the BOSS TONE STUDIO software makes it simple to edit and organize your GP-10 patches on your Mac or Windows computer. In addition, the software provides direct access via USB to the BOSS TONE CENTRAL website, which offers a continually growing collection of free, ready-to-play GP-10 patches created by some of the world’s top guitarists.
GK Pickup Options for the GP-10
Depending on your needs, the GP-10 is available by itself (GP-10S), or with a Roland GK-3 Divided Pickup and 13-pin cable included in the box (GP-10GK). If you already have a GK-3 on your guitar—or if you have an instrument such as the GC-1 GK-Ready Stratocaster with a GK pickup built in—you’ll want to choose the GP-10S. If you want to use the GP-10’s modelling functions and you don’t have a GK-3, the GP-10GK is the way to go. The GK-3 is quick and easy to install on your favourite electric guitar with no modification needed.
CUBE Street EX
Boss CUBE Street EX press release
CUBE Street EX Battery-Powered Stereo Amplifier
With its compact size and battery-powered operation, Roland’s CUBE Street was a huge hit among traveling musicians. Now, the new CUBE Street EX infuses the popular mobile amp with a huge performance upgrade that delivers more projection, more channels, and more versatility.
50 big watts of power and a stereo speaker system with dual woofers and tweeters provide clean, punchy sound for larger crowds, while four independent channels offer abundant connections for a variety of mics and instruments. Detailed sound adjustment is available with separate EQ and reverb controls, and great guitar tones are dialled in easily with the on-board COSM amps.
Selectable power modes provide up to 20 hours of operation with eight AA batteries, and two CUBE Street EX units can be linked together for more sound coverage if needed. And with i-CUBE LINK, you can even plug in your iPhone or iPad to play backing music and record your performances!
• Innovative new Roland technology provides 50 watts of stereo power from eight AA-size batteries
• Selectable output power modes to optimise battery life for different performing situations (Max: 50 W/5 hours; Normal: 25 W/10 hours; Eco: 10 W/20 hours*)
• Portable, lightweight design (7.4 kg/16 lb. 5 oz.) with durable ABS injection-moulded cabinet
• Powerful, full-range stereo sound with dual 8-inch woofers and 2-inch tweeters
• Four independent channels for connecting a variety of mics, instruments, and audio devices
• Two XLR mic inputs allow two vocalists to perform at once
• COSM tones for electric guitar, including Clean, Crunch, and Lead; preamp for acoustic guitar provides clean, natural sound
• Angled back for use as a stage monitor; mounting hole for use with optional ST-A95 Speaker Stand
• Stereo Line Out jacks for connecting to an external sound system when used as a stage monitor
• Stereo Link jacks to connect a second CUBE Street EX for broader sound coverage
• Easy recording into your iPhone/iPad via i-CUBE LINK and free CUBE JAM app
• Optional CB-CS2 Carrying Case made with water-repellent material
*Approximate battery life under continuous use with rechargeable AA Ni-MH batteries
Boss CUBE Street EX - battery panel
Boss GP-10 Guitar Processor press releaseImpressive Performance Equivalent to a Small PA System
Equipped with 50 watts of stereo power, two eight-inch woofers, and two tweeters, the compact CUBE Street EX effortlessly projects your musical performances with clear, dynamic sound. Thanks to unique new power circuitry developed by Roland, you can enjoy clean headroom and quality sound at a level that’s impossible with any other battery-powered amp.
The output power is adjustable in three levels—Max (50 W), Normal (25 W), and Eco (10 W)—allowing you to conserve battery life in situations where you don’t need maximum power. In Eco mode, eight AA Ni-MH batteries will last up to 20 hours! The CUBE Street EX can also be powered with the included AC adapter at gigs where electrical power is readily available.
Multiple Inputs to Support Any Performing Setup
The CUBE Street EX has an on-board mixer with four independent channels, providing ample connectivity options for all kinds performers. Mic/Instrument and Mic/Guitar channels feature XLR/TRS combo jacks to support microphones or devices with 1/4-inch outputs, and each channel is outfitted with its own three-band EQ and reverb effect for discrete sound shaping.
The mono/stereo Line In channel is equipped with 1/4-inch jacks, while the Audio In channel provides a stereo 1/8-inch mini jack that also supports i-CUBE LINK. If you fill up all the channels, you can use the rear-panel Aux In jack to connect an additional mono device if needed.
The versatile CUBE Street EX is ideal for all kinds of musical performance situations. Here are just a few:
• Vocal, guitar, synthesizer, and electronic percussion
• Two vocalists, keyboard, and backing tracks
• Electric and acoustic guitar duo with drum machine
• Vocal, guitar, drum machine, and backing tracks
Boss CUBE Street EX - controls
Boss CUBE Street EX press releaseGreat Guitar Tones with COSM Amps and Effects
The CUBE Street EX makes it easy for guitarists to plug in and get pro sounds immediately. COSM tones for electric guitar include Lead, Crunch, and Clean, plus an Acoustic Simulator for extra versatility from a single axe. There’s also an AC preamp optimised for acoustic/electric guitar and a convenient built-in tuner. Chorus/delay and reverb effects are available as well, and these can be turned on/off with optional footswitches while performing.
Jam and Record with i-CUBE LINK and CUBE JAM
Roland’s innovative i-CUBE LINK interface lets you incorporate your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch into your performances with the CUBE Street EX. i-CUBE LINK connects to your device’s audio jack with the included cable, providing two-way communication with your favourite music apps. Roland’s free CUBE JAM app is an ideal partner, allowing you to play along with music tracks from your iTunes library and record the CUBE Street EX’s output right back into the app. CUBE JAM also includes a number of useful functions for practice, jamming, and performing, such as independent pitch/speed adjustment and Centre Cancel for minus-one playing and karaoke.
Stand Mounting and Sound Expansion
When placed on the ground, the CUBE Street EX’s angled back provides excellent monitoring for performing in street situations and on larger stages. If you need broader sound coverage for bigger crowds, the amp can be mounted on an optional ST-A95 Speaker Stand. With the handy Stereo Link function, two CUBE Street EX units can be used together to create a powerful stereo PA with up to eight separate inputs.
Light and Durable Design
Like all amps in Roland’s renowned CUBE series, the CUBE Street EX is built to last. It features a high-strength ABS injection-moulded body that’s passed rigorous durability testing, ensuring reliability in all kinds of outdoor performing situations. In addition to being tough, the CUBE Street EX is surprisingly light, making the amp a breeze to carry from gig to gig. An optional CB-CS2 Carrying Case provides a convenient shoulder strap and accessory pockets, plus a water-resistant covering that protects the amp from moisture while traveling.
VE-2 Vocal Harmonist
VE-2 Vocal Harmonist press release
Combining sophisticated sound with simple operation, the VE-2 Vocal Harmonist delivers a complete effects solution for all singers, particularly those that perform with guitar. This portable, battery-powered stompbox has everything you need to create polished, studio-quality sounds everywhere you sing, from concert stages and street performances to practicing and having fun at home.
The VE-2 magically creates beautiful harmonized vocals that follow your singing, with pitch that automatically tracks the chords played on a connected guitar, a preset key, or a combination of the two. Using one of these three operation modes, it’s easy to create perfect real-time harmonies in any key, even if you have no experience with gear or music theory.
In addition to harmony, the VE-2 provides essential effects to enhance your voice, such as high-quality reverb/delay and an enhancer with real-time pitch correction. Also included is a USB audio function that allows you to connect to your computer and easily capture impressive VE-2 vocal sounds for music recordings, social media videos, and more.
• Real-time vocal harmonies and high-quality effects in an affordable, easy-to-operate pedal
• Auto Harmony function automatically detects chords played on a connected guitar and generates perfectly matching harmonies, even during mid-song key changes
• Solo singers can create harmonies by manually setting the song key with a dedicated panel knob
• Hybrid mode creates harmonies based on both guitar chord input and the manual key setting, perfect for songs where the guitar part transitions between rhythm and lead playing
• 24 harmony types to choose from (12 one- and two-voice harmonies plus variations that provide even fuller sounds)
• Friendly user interface that’s simple to use, even for vocalists not familiar with using effects
• Easily dial up reverb and delay effects with a single knob
• Enhance function controls dynamics and applies subtle pitch correction as you sing
• Three memories for storing favourite settings
• Runs on four AA-size batteries or optional PSA-series AC adapter
• XLR mic input with phantom power (phantom power is available even when running on batteries)
• USB audio function for capturing processed vocal sounds into your computer
Enrich Your Vocals with Beautiful Harmonies—Just Plug in Your Guitar and Sing!
When you connect your guitar to the VE-2, the Auto Harmony function detects the chords and key you play and automatically generates the correct harmony as you sing—it’s that easy! If you don’t play guitar, you can have the guitarist in your group plug in instead, or set the song’s key manually with a panel knob.
Hybrid mode provides the best of both worlds, following both the guitar chord progression and the current manual setting. This is ideal for times when you’re riffing on your axe and singing at the same time—when the guitar chords drop out, the VE-2’s manual setting instantly takes over. With these three intuitive methods, you’re able to achieve natural, stable harmonies without any knowledge of electronic gear or music theory whatsoever.
A Variety of Harmony Types to Fit Any Style
With 12 different harmony types to choose from in the VE-2, you’re sure to find a sound that suits any style of music. Easily selectable with a dedicated panel knob, the types include one or two added voices in various scale intervals above and/or below your own voice.
In addition, each type has a variation setting that incorporates more voices for even fuller harmonies. From a little added colour to a rich ensemble sound, it’s easy to create impressive vocals with the VE-2.
Friendly User Interface for Simple Operation
The VE-2 is incredibly intuitive for anyone to use, even for vocalists that have no previous experience with sound equipment. Buttons and knob-based controls make it simple to get great sounds instantly, while the handy LED indicators show the current vocal harmony setting at a glance.
The integrated multi-function footswitch allows you to turn harmony on/off or bypass the VE-2’s sound entirely as you perform, and you can even connect up to two optional footswitches for more control if desired. In addition, you can save three favourite sounds in on-board memories and recall them at the touch of button.
Essentials for a Polished Vocal Sound in One Compact Pedal
You don’t have to rely on a sound engineer anymore to make your vocals sound great—everything you need is included in the VE-2. The Echo section provides high-quality reverb, delay, or a mix of both, all intuitively adjustable with a dedicated knob.
Pressing the Enhance button once evens out your vocals for a more refined, studio-type sound, while a second press adds in some subtle pitch correction for stable harmony. The XLR input accepts a variety of professional microphone types, including studio-level condenser mics that require phantom power to operate. Phantom power is even available when the VE-2 is operated on batteries, letting you use these high-quality mic types everywhere you perform.
Connect to Your PC and Record Your Vocals
Normally, recording your singing along with real-time harmonies and sound enhancement requires a complicated setup with multiple devices. Not so with the VE-2! Just connect to your computer with a USB cable and use your favourite recording software to capture your voice with harmonies and effects.
In addition to music production and song writing applications, this also gives singers a simple way to achieve impressive vocal sounds while recording performances for social media videos. With the VE-2’s Loopback function, you can mix audio playback from your computer with the mic sound, allowing you to easily record sing-alongs with backing tracks and karaoke tunes.
GT100 Version 2
GT-100 COSM Amp Effects Processor press release
Version 2.0: Full Power for Stage and Studio
With the new GT-100 Version 2.0 update, BOSS’ flagship multi-effects processor is now even more powerful than before, adding a host of great new features to its already formidable arsenal. Two new amp types are included, along with cutting-edge MDP effects, an acoustic guitar simulator, and an improved rotary effect. A convenient Guitar-to-MIDI function is on board as well, letting you have fun with Guitar Friend Jam and other computer software using your normal guitar.
The GT-100’s USB audio capabilities have been expanded too, providing greater flexibility for re-amping applications. And with the BOSS TONE STUDIO software, you can now edit GT-100 patches from a friendly graphical interface on your computer.
• Advanced COSM amps that model vintage classics and deliver never-before-heard tones
• Dual LCDs and panel knobs offer simple and intuitive operation, with direct access to every parameter
• EZ Tone feature with graphical Tone Grid for constructing new patches, plus Amp Customize and OD/DS Customize functions for easily creating original sounds
• Unique Accel pedal provides simultaneous control of multiple parameters
• Powerful A/B Channel Divider for creating dual amp and effects chains that can be blended together or toggled by footswitch, frequency, or picking strength
GT-100 Version 2.0—Newly Added Features
• Two new amp models: BGNR UB Metal and ORNG Rock Reverb
• New MDP effects powered by innovative BOSS technology: Tera Echo, Overtone, and A-DIST
• Rotary 2 and Acoustic Guitar Simulator effects types added
• Monophonic guitar-to-MIDI conversion from normal 1/4-inch guitar input
• Enhanced USB audio/MIDI interface with multi-channel operation for flexible recording and efficient re-amping
• Support for BOSS TONE STUDIO editor/librarian for Mac/Windows and new GT-100 Version 2.0 patches, available for free at bosstonecentral.com
• Version 2.0 software available as a free download for all GT-100 owners
Advanced COSM Amps: Beyond Vintage
With its next-generation COSM processor, the GT-100 ushers in a new era of expression and sonic capabilities. Recreating the meticulous details of vintage amps and how they behave, the GT-100 excels in not only cloning classic amps, but in creating a new world of unimagined tones as well. The Amp Customize function lets you mutate classic amps beyond reality to construct completely new, unimagined sounds!
Simple and Intuitive User Interface
The GT-100’s unique dual-LCD and eight-knob user interface provides fast access and intuitive control. There are no menus to navigate; every function is instantly available. The tone-customizing functionality has been improved as well—all patches, amps, and overdrives/distortions can be created from scratch and/or customized with the friendly graphical Tone Grid.
New Tonal Possibilities with the Accel Pedal
A new dimension of expression is available with the Accel pedal, which enables control of multiple parameters simultaneously, as well as time-variant effects such as Feedbacker, S-Bend, Twist, and more. Experiment with creative combinations of parameters and bring dynamic new sounds to your performances by interacting in real time with this cool pedal.
A/B Channel Divider Function
Another notable feature in the GT-100 is the versatile A/B Channel Divider. This lets you assign different amps and effects to each channel, either for blending together or switching between them with a footswitch. Going even further, you also have the ability to switch channels by playing strength or frequency range.
With each channel capable of driving its own effects and amps settings, the range of tones gets wider and wilder! You can assign smooth, mild lead tones to the mid-to-high pitches, for example, and heavy, cutting tones to the lower notes—the tonal possibilities are endless.
Edit and Organize Sounds with BOSS TONE STUDIO
Available as a free download for Mac or Windows, BOSS TONE STUDIO gives you an intuitive graphical interface for creating and editing GT-100* effects patches from your computer via USB. The software also makes it easy to organize and archive patches, and to load them as needed for different gigs and recording sessions.
If your computer has Internet access, BOSS TONE STUDIO provides an integrated connection to the BOSS TONE CENTRAL website, where you can preview and download free gig-ready patches created by top guitar pros directly into the GT-100.
*GT-100 Version 2.0 software is required for compatibility with BOSS TONE STUDIO.