Musikmesse 2012 video: Blackstar Amplification launches revolutionary ID Series

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Blackstar is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking new ID Series of innovative programmable amplifiers.

In the five years since its launch, Blackstar has led the way in the innovation of guitar amplification. The ID Series represents the culmination of more than seven years technical research and development.

These amps have an intuitive control set like a traditional amp, but have the versatility of programmability. The unique controls allow guitarists to custom design their own sound, store it and then have the confidence that the amp will perform in a live environment.

Blackstar's patent-applied-for True Valve Power offers six distinctly different power valve responses - EL84, 6V6, EL34, KT66, 6L6, KT88. When engaged it delivers the response, dynamics, sag and break-up characteristics of a valve amp and uniquely delivers the same acoustic power output as an equivalent valve power amp.

This means that for the first time ever, in an affordable series of amplifiers, these products deliver live without compromise - True Valve Power means 'Loud as Valve'.

The Voice control has six different channels - Clean Warm, Clean Bright, Crunch, Super Crunch, OD 1, OD 2. When used together with Blackstar's patented ISF control you can get the exact tone you're thinking of.

The effects section delivers studio quality modulation, delay and reverb effects simultaneously that you can store with your sound.

Deep editing and storing of patches is simple using the supplied Blackstar GUI software. Patches can be shared, uploaded and downloaded via the online community. The USB connector also allows you to record your amp directly to your computer.

An emulated output, MP3/line input and midi footswitching complete the package.

By using the unique Voice control, the patented ISF and patent-applied-for True Valve Power, these amplifiers allow unparalleled flexibility and ease of use, enabling you to in effect, design the sound in your head and deliver it live as 'Loud as Valve.' Individuality is power!

Blackstar ID Series specifications:

Programmable combos and heads

True Valve Power - LOUD as Valve

Voice - select from 6 classic channels (EL84, 6V6, EL34, KT66, 6L6, KT88)

3 band EQ with patented ISF

128 user storable patches

USB connectivity - easily edit and record

GUI software supplied for deep editing

Built-in tuner

Multi-functional footswitch (supplied separately)

Revolutionary tone

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Blackstar Amplification

