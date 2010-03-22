Musikmesse 2010: XOX Audio Tools unveils customised guitars

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2010 PRESS RELEASE: XOX Audio Tools is introducing four new and dynamic variations on the Handle guitar, each custom designed for specific musical tastes and personalities.

Jazzster

The Jazzster is a metallic blue, cool, and crisp wonder, custom built with DiMarzio Breed Bridge and Airzone pickups, versatile single to humbucker individual switching giving a unique dynamic range from jazz purist through, fusion and into new-age.

Honkytonk

This model combines vintage sounds and classical beauty with Handle performance. It features deep cream colour lacquer, pearloid pickguard, vintage toned DiMarzio Fred and 36 Anniversary PAF pickups as well as a unique split coil combination switching option.

SPD

A fantasy option for the aggressive musician who wants it all. Metallic ruby red, a Kahler tremolo, Dimarzio Evolution pickups, multiple PU switching options, a cutting edge look, and full throttle performance define this front line axe.

The Dragon

A high octane player's guitar, active EMG pickups, a Kahler tremolo, exotic metallic jade dragon tattoo, a special hand-laid mother of pearl dragon inlay on the fretboard, this beauty pumps out deep warm potent and brilliant sounds.

Custom shop extras

XOX Audio Tools has incorporated some of the best of last year's custom shop extras into this year's standard production, including a high gloss lacquer finish on every guitar, a three way toggle switch in conjunction with their characteristic blender giving rapid pick up switching bridge to neck, and in activating the blender when in the middle position, and the addition of Graphtech String Saver composite saddles on every Hipshot Baby Grand Bridge.

Accessories and pedals

Created as an accessory both for XOX guitarists, and also designed for any artist looking for a high-end elegant strap to showcase his precious instrument and to fit his personality. As with all XOX products, this line has was developed with style, personality, and the musician's comfort in mind.

