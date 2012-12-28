MusicRadar's greatest hits of 2012: September

Do you want an amp for playing heavy metal? Read on...

Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine showed you how to play the band's monster hit She Will Be Loved in September, while DJing superstar Paul Van Dyk revealed his favourite music software.

Plus, we had our 2012 guide to the best heavy metal amps and Eric Johnson choosing his 10 greatest guitar tones of all time.

Here are MusicRadar's biggest new articles from September 2012…

Video exclusive: How to play Maroon 5's She Will Be Loved

Guitarist James Valentine shows you the moves

Paul Van Dyk's favourite music software

"For my latest album, 90% of it was produced, composed and arranged in Ableton Live"

12 best amps for heavy metal

Which guitar amp have MusicRadar users voted the best for playing metal?

Eric Johnson: the 10 greatest guitar tones of all time

The sonic master on the best six-string sounds ever

The 20 richest lead singers in the world

Wallet a little light? Time to try your hand at being a front man

iPhone 5: the good and bad for music makers

App developers and accessory manufacturers could have some work to do