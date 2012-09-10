The 20 richest lead singers in the world

Every band needs a singer. At the very least they need to be able to hold a tune in a bucket, but the very best can whip a crowd up into a frenzy and look good doing it. While the rest of the band toils away behind them, putting in the hard yards required to bring both the rock and the roll, the singer is at the front taking all the glory and, as it turns out, all the cash.

According to the folks at Celebrity Networth, these are the singers that have amassed the greatest fortunes on the back of good looks, a decent voice and hips that don't lie. The calculations that follow are based on publicly available information (including sources such as Forbes and The Sunday Times) and include salaries and real estate holdings. The final totals include deductions for taxes, manager and agent fees, and lifestyle.

It's almost enough to make you want to step behind the mic yourself...